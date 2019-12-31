Deceased Uncle's Silhouette: Strange Early Incident at 2011 Chicago Winged Humanoid Location

Saturday, 22-Jul-95 07:25 AM GMT - This happened on April of 1990 just after my Uncle Lou died. We were coming home after a sad and pretty low time in my life; we were driving east bound down 63rd Street around Pulaski Road on Chicago's Southwest side. You see my Uncle and my mom grew up around the Saint Brennans parish in the community of Englewood when they were kids in and around the late twentys and the early thirtys. It was one of the things that told me deep down inside that my Uncle was in good hand with the Angels. You see also all his life he liked to fly airplanes and was a distinguished and honored pilot during WWII flying with the 95th Bomber squad. So that's how I knew everything was alright when I looked in the sky in which deep down someone really spiritual told me to look up I did in the Eastern sky around the area where both Mom and Uncle as we use to call him amongst our brothers. There it was. My Uncle Lou's silhoulette when I last seen him. I told my Mom and she looked up along with my brother and I pointed to the cloud formation that looked just like his silhoulette and then we all knew everything was OK but that still isn't the same as having my Uncle with us. MM
NOTE: This is the same location of the 1st reported Chicago winged humanoid sighting in 2011 (photos). Lon
Strange Woman
“When I was living in Vancouver a couple of years ago (2017), I was walking to a friend's place downtown one night. It was about 8pm so it was darker outside, the streetlights were on. I turned down their street, it was in the quieter end of downtown, all housing down that street. In the distance I could see a woman walking toward me on the sidewalk very slowly. As I got closer, I noticed that after each step - she stopped. By the time I approached her I saw her pattern. One step - stop for 2 seconds. Step again - stop for 2 seconds. As I passed her on the sidewalk, she did not seem to notice me. I continued on, stopping back to look and she continued on in this fashion. It's important to note she did not look high or drunk, she was wearing nicer clothes and seemed to be dressed for the cooler evening.
I arrived at my friend's house who was outside having a smoke and I explained to them what I saw. She wanted to see for herself, and make sure the woman was okay so we walked back up and the woman was traipsing along in her slow, meditative pattern. My friend approached her and asked her if she was alright. No response, she did not acknowledge my friend in any way. Again she asked if we can help her at all, still nothing, as she continued her steps and stared straight ahead. My friend thought this woman was having some sort of episode and decided we should call the police. I was hesitant - this woman to me was just doing a sort of meditation perhaps? - but we called anyway. We were a bit concerned for her safety as she was even crossing streets without looking or stopping.
A policeman showed up and also tried to speak to the woman - she continued staring forward as if we were not there. The policeman even stepped in front of her, she simply turned slightly to go around. The officer said because she is not harming herself or others, there was not much he could do. My friend and I decided to just go home. I still wonder about her. Was this a form of meditation? performance art? did she receive devastating news and this was her way to cope? How far did she go...is she still going...is she okay? If anyone has any theories, or has ever heard of a process like this please let me know!” BC
Strange Intuition
“I have had a lot of weird instances where I have seen "visions" or like I'm daydreaming about something before it happens. the most notable one that sticks out was when I was about 15, we were leaving Thunder over Louisville and had to walk about a block back to our car. There were people walking all over the streets and cars trying to pull out. We were all in a single line walking along the side of this road and I was walking up to a car parked with the engine running, horizontally in the grass facing the road with the lights on. All I could think of was this car pulling out and hitting us. THE feeling was so strong that I remember staring down the headlights like "stay" so when I got about halfway past the front of the car I kind of pushed my mom to make her move faster so that I could get out of the front of this car. No sooner did I get out of the way. the freaking car jerks forward and stops on top of this poor kid's foot that was behind me! The lady apparently meant to put her car in gear and was stepping on the gas instead of the break. The boy was luckily not badly hurt but the lady was so shocked at what had happened that some guy had to pull her out of the car so he could reverse of this kid's foot!” MA
