Creepy 'Winged Being' Encounters Reported in Illinois and Indiana

"I had an experience late summer of 2018 in Schaumburg, Illinois. I never reported it and probably would not be typing this if I hadn't found another report by chance. I was looking for the Illinois MUFON site and a report (Mothman) showed up in my Google search. My story:
I was walking my dog around 9-10 pm and reached an small blacktopped area between my neighborhood (Sarahs Grove) and the Schaumburg District Library. There used to be this massive tree there (but has since collapsed during the hail storm last year) in that area. It was a windy night and the cicadas where loud. As we approached the tree that has a street light right under it I got an uneasy feeling for no reason at all. I just felt weirded out for some odd reason. I let me dog do his business and I hear what seems to be half of the cicadas stop making noise. The only thing I hear was the wind hitting the leaves in the tree. I look up in the tree and I cant really see anything due to the street light being so bright, it was like a flashlight in my eyes and the tree was in complete darkness. I kept looking up to try and find out what stopped the cicadas from singing and then I heard something shift in the trees. I turned away from the tree and began to get out of there and dog began to walk in the same direction at a faster pace.
As we got even with the children's playground at the corner I felt something swoop over our heads! I didn't see anything but my dog who loves this stop sign to stop an pee on every time we walk passed it seems to crouch and run at the same time pass it. I could here his nails on the sidewalk as if he had peeled out. He then got close to me and stayed close. We rushed back home me feeling like something was still watching up. I never saw a thing, but felt the mass of something large fly over us that made a flapping noise as it moved. I've had geese fly directly over me but this thing, whatever it was, was massive by comparison. All street noise seemed to be blocked as it moved over us. I haven't seen or heard anything like it since." R
"When I was a kid (1982-83) in Indianapolis, Indiana we lived close to the International Airport (West Newton area). I saw this “Mothman” type creature twice, once in my room and another time outside my window. It had glowing eyes that I thought appeared to be reddish in color (I am red green colorblind).
A few days later as I was lying in my bed our two cats in the house started freaking out on each other and they were racing around the house making a crazy cat screaming sound and the ran through my room under my single bed that had a metal frame built in box spring with a solid wood head and foot board. Within seconds after the cats ran through my room and under the bed my entire bed lifted off the ground and slammed back down to my tiled bed room floor. The sound Of the bed hitting the floor and my subsequent shriek alerted my father, who came into the room (my door had been open this whole time) and asked me if I was okay. I started to tell him what happened and he said he heard it and he started looking under my bed and around the room.
To this day we both talk about it. He claims I was sitting up in the middle of my bed white as a ghost and he still to this day can not figure out what that whole episode was about or how my heavy bed lifted into the air. It was almost like something from underneath the bed lifted up from underneath. Really weird and I never knew to call what I saw a Mothman or Shadow Person and didn’t know others had seen similar until several years later." M
