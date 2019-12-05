'Bat-Like' Flying Humanoid Confronted in Southern Illinois

I just read your article through a post on Facebook and I’d like to report that my husband and I witnessed what we have called a “human vampire bat thing” for years.
We live in Edwardsville, IL, and were driving home from an event in St. Louis late one night. Unfortunately, I don’t know the date, but believe it was a work Christmas party, so that time of year. It was some time after 1988 when we built our current house and before 1996 before our son was born (we think). For sure after 1988 but it’s possible our son was at a sitter. We were on Hwy. 270 between IL Route 157 and IL Route 159 in Glen Carbon, IL, traveling east. A human-sized thing flying west swooped down like it was going to crash into our windshield and then over the top of our car. It was all black with huge wings and/or a cape and it did have a face similar to a human and it seemed to look at us. It happened quickly. Neither of us could believe our eyes and didn’t see where it went from there. We slowed down and looked in our rear view mirrors but never saw it again. Of course, no one believed us!
Then a few years ago (maybe 3-4), I saw an article about human-size bats in the Philippines that really did look like what we saw.
So much we don’t know about this big crazy world in which we live! LS
NOTE: I contacted LS by telephone. After our discussion, I believe the sighting occurred during the mid-1990s. This location is in southern Illinois, an area well-known for flying cryptids and UFO activity. LS described the wings as membrane-like that of a bat and the span at least as wide as the car (8-10 ft). The incident occurred around 11:30-12 midnight. The being descending quickly from the sky and was first noticed because of the highway lights and then the car's headlights. LS estimates that the winged humanoid was approximately 5-10 ft from the windshield before it instantly ascending over the roof of the car. The body shape was similar to a 5-6 ft thin human with possible legs and arms...though it was difficult to gauge the length and size. The winged humanoid that LS referred to in The Philippines was a supposed sighting of an Aswang, some of which have been described as having wings. Lon
