Yellow-Eyed Bat-Winged Humanoid Encountered in Rio Arriba County, New Mexico

I recently received the following account:
I wanted to tell a story of what I experienced in the vicinity of Rio Arriba County, Abiquiu /Tierra Azul. I was 15 at the time so this was in 2005. My cousin and I were the only ones together.
There was a car in front of us. All of a sudden I see this black figure. It looked like trash flying in the wind, but then as it got closer it started to look like a runner with its hands in front of it; flat, like runners when they are running. But it didn't look like a man. The car in front swerved and in that next seconds everything slowed down.
The creature in front of the car to right of the shoulder started coming at our car and it jumped when it did that, it spread its arms, and these wings came out. About the size of the car, width wise from driver to passenger door. Its face was freaky because it wasn't human at all and had beady yellow eyes, 2 fangs (but it now that I look back it reminds me of the Mothman. It didn't have ears and its face looked almost blank besides eyes and fangs). The fangs looked like 3-6 inches sticking out of its mouth. It's chest had a white V. Its fur was something similar to a deer like grayish white and brown (or an owl). The legs were weird and looked like goat legs (I now know they are called hocks). The height was like 4-5 ft tall. The wings looked like they came out of it's sides (rib cage) like a glider, but they extended longer than the arms and looked like bat wings, except they were big!
My aunt told me that she thinks my cousin, who witnessed the being with me, saw it again a few years ago.
This is here story as told to me. My cousin was checking on here double-wide, because it was not connected to the grid. She told my aunt that she had a weird feeling, so she stayed in her van. It Literally came out of no where and her youngest daughter started screaming and pulling on her head rest from behind her and said "It's going to get us" There by her trailer she said she saw to yellow eyes peaking around a tree looking at them both, then hiding again. She said that right away she got out of there. They think it was the same creature since her trailer is 1 mile from where we saw the winged creature the first time. It's strange that she saw with me all those years ago, then again 10 years later. M
**********
Strange Daycare
“I remember when i was young I used to go to this daycare that’s outside play area was surrounded by a chain link fence. Though that isn’t exactly strange in itself what was strange about it was attached to the fence was what I can only describe as an L shaped hallway made of fencing that was open at the end but blocked at the part that met the fence. What makes it even stranger was the play area also had a roofed sandbox that if you walked through it the hallway would be open at the fence but blocked at the end and if you walked back through it the hallway would be back to normal. I don’t remember where that daycare was and haven’t been back but my sister who’s a year older than me also remembers the daycare but not the hallway, however she does remember other strange events.” L
**********
**********
Hey folks...some of the team members at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research are in the process of scheduling personal / speaking appearances in south central Pennsylvania and north central Maryland. These events will be attended by at least 2 of our investigative team. It can be promoted events, paranormal group meetings, etc. We will NOT charge any appearance fees, but do request that our books and other items be available for sale at the event. I'm interested in your thoughts on this proposal? If you have an event for us to consider, please contact me at 410-241-5974 or my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
5 Navy Veterans And New Anonymous Source Who Witnessed The USS Nimitz UFO Incident Come Forward To Reveal What They Saw
‘Insect apocalypse’ poses risk to all life on Earth, conservationists warn
School Children Capture Close-up Video Of A “Bigfoot” Running At Them
The Mysterious Deadly Exorcism of Joanna Lee
Earthquake Conspiracy Theorists Are Wreaking Havoc During Emergencies
Albert S. Rosales - Humanoid & UFO Researcher - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
**********
UFOs and the ET Presence
Mack Maloney's Haunted Universe
The Templars: The Rise and Spectacular Fall of God's Holy Warriors
Slender Man Is Coming: Creepypasta and Contemporary Legends on the Internet
UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved