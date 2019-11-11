White-Eyed Kid: 'Take me with you!'

I was in a 24 hour shopping center car park waiting for a friend who works there at around 10 PM. Suddenly a kid pops out of window screen and starts tapping. I'm thinking 'Where the hell did he come from?' and 'Is he trying to rob me?'. Anyway I roll the window down only partially and remember that my doors are locked so I feel a little bit safer. I ask the kid 'What do you want?' 'Sir I'm lost, can you take me home?' I ask 'Where are your parents' as it was late at night and there was no one else visible on the same floor I was waiting on. This was starting to feel off. 'I'm lost and just want to go home' he replied.
This was definitely weird. I looked at him again. Then I did a double take. Holy sh*t! His eyes were white. Not just white around the edges but unending white through the entire eye, no iris and no pupil just a solid wall of light. I really don't why but I felt myself smiling slightly as I gazed him. Then my thoughts began to collect again. It must've been about 3 seconds. 'Uh sorry. No kid I have to go' I immediately regretted replying. 'But you have to take me', the kid replied. I don't know how but I could feel his voice more than hear it. His words began echoing in my mind longer than it should have. 'Uh no kid I have to go.' I started panicking. The kid replied again this time with something indescribable behind his voice. 'I'm lost and just want to go home'. I don't know how but at this point it was as if someone had put the kids voice on a loudspeaker and as he spoke I felt as though a booming was resonating from within the kid. The force of the kids voice was so strong. I felt strongly sympathetic to the kid, almost like I was being forced to by him. Anyway with the last ounce of control I had left I turned the car on and slammed on the accelerator. The kid immediately shouted out 'No take me with you!' At this point it was though the kids voice was a machine gun firing into me. I immediately sped to the nearest exit in a dream like state and drove into the night. My friend at this point could find his own way back to his house (which he did later). While driving and exiting from the car park I could still feel his voice within me resonating at an amplified volume. The force of his voice, it was as if I had been picked up and violently shaken by the kid whose voice was so clear, and my unconscious was analyzing every nuance and inflection of what he had said, like I was being forced to. There was so much force behind it.
Anyway after I got back to my apartment I immediately tried to forget the whole thing. The next day I drive to work in the normal manner, and my friend was there resentful that I had left but we soon went back to good terms. I never did tell him or anyone else about the incidence. The strangest thing did happen however, on that same day. When I was driving back from work back to my apartment there was a tremendous thunderstorm and I noticed flashes (although I didn't see it) of lightning. When I was at my apartment building (I live in a complex) I open a huge metal door to get in and it was soaking wet. There was a hand print on it. I only noticed when I looked down to pull on the handle at about the same height a small child would place their hands. The hand print was white and although the whole door was dripping with water the hand print seemed to made of recently dried paint. I touched it looked up and felt it in my hand just to make sure it was paint. It was. I looked down again. The hand print within the 2 second span of me sampling it and looking up had gone from white to clear; from the rain dripping on the door. I touched it again and felt it. It was paint but now completely soaked with water and far more fluid than it was before indicating it was being soaked. I looked down again. It had vanished. I put my hand on where the paint had been, but it was nothing but a metal door behind it. For some reason I looked behind me. Of course there was no one there. I went inside and made my way up to my apartment and had an early night. I have not encountered any white eyed kids since or any being of (supernatural?) type for that matter. However I now live a slightly more cautious life than before. I have become more religious now and now occasionally read the bible when I didn't really believe in God before. Maybe I'll go to church. I don't know. The fact is these creatures might actually exist and are waiting for the right opportunity to strike. Anonymous
**********
I Felt Like Something Bad Was Going to Happen
“I've been through something similar. My husband passed away in 2014 in Georgia. In May of 2017, I was in (of all places) a Walmart in Carson City, Nevada. I had begun feeling sick and rushed into the restroom. After about 10 minutes, I felt better, having used the facilities and rinsed my face. As I was leaving the bathroom, I noticed my husband sitting on the bench next to the bathroom with a worried look on his face. Seeing him sitting there, I was instantly stunned as he had been gone for 3 years! Yet, here he was, wearing his red wing shoes, favorite jeans with the drumstick loops on them (I had stitched them there myself because he was always hurting his fingers if he didn't have a set of sticks with him) and the same Metallica hoodie with his name (Richard) embroidered on the sleeve! I can tell you right now that I was the closest I've ever been to passing out and I felt locked in place, like I had been embedded into a block of glass! I could see every detail of Richard but I couldn't hear anything and everything else around us seemed fuzzy. When he stood up from the bench, I found my feet and ran back into that bathroom in a hurry! For some reason, I felt that if I let him any closer or if the rest of everything came into focus, something VERY bad was going to happen. When I finally gathered up the courage to leave the bathroom again, everything had gone back to normal. No Richard, no bench. Just a normal, noisy Walmart with everything clearly in focus. I've been a little afraid of Walmart restrooms since then.” JW
**********
Facebook event announcement: Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team - Butch Witkowski, Tobias Wayland & Ryan Fusco - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
Hey folks...some of the team members at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research are in the process of scheduling personal / speaking appearances in south central Pennsylvania and north central Maryland. These events will be attended by at least 2 of our investigative team. It can be promoted events, paranormal group meetings, etc. We will NOT charge any appearance fees, but do request that our books and other items be available for sale at the event. I'm interested in your thoughts on this proposal? If you have an event for us to consider, please contact me at 410-241-5974 or my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Former Apollo Astronaut Pushes for International Commitment to Protect Earth from Killer Asteroids
Exorcisms make a 21st century comeback in Minnesota
The Secret History of Fort Detrick, the CIA’s Base for Mind Control Experiments
Two new climate change studies just made hugely ominous predictions
Mysterious Time Slips on a Liverpool Street
Albert S. Rosales - Humanoid & UFO Researcher - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
**********
Top Secret Alien Abduction Files: What the Government Doesn't Want You to Know
The Premonition Code: The Science of Precognition, How Sensing the Future Can Change Your Life
Genesis of the Grail Kings: The Explosive Story of Genetic Cloning and the Ancient Bloodline of Jesus
When Bad Things Happen to Good People
My Friend From Beyond Earth: The Wisdom of Valiant Thor
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved