I recently found the following account:
I’m from south Florida and my mom, her brother, and two uncles SWEAR by this story - one of my uncles doesn’t even like talking about it. So here it goes:
My mom was a freshman in high school and living in Jupiter Farms, Florida. My grandma had to work that day and asked her two brothers to come watch my mom and uncle (my uncle was about 4 years younger and had Down syndrome so the extra help was needed).
For dinner my mom’s uncles were grilling on the porch when they heard a horrible noise in the distance. They were never able to describe this noise other than saying it was not human and not animal. My mom had two dogs who immediately took off barking and running in the direction of the sound - a few seconds later they were running back to my mom’s house in fear. My mom said everyone looked in the direction the dogs had just come from and saw this massive being coming from the woods. They said it was about 7 feet tall and as wide as a door frame. They immediately went inside and locked all of the doors, grabbed the guns, turned the lights off and sat together in the living room.
My uncle, who has Down's Syndrome, was visibly shaken and upset. My mom went to get a board game from her room to help calm him down and while she was in her room she decided to peak out of her window to see if the creature was still there. She says that when opened the window the creature was standing directly in front of the window, staring in. My mom says she screamed bloody murder and my uncles came running in and were frozen in shock/fear. One of them yanked my mom by the arm and they slammed the door behind them and huddled in the living room. My grandma came home from work a few hours later to them all crouching together in the living room.
It’s been over 20 years since this happened and my mom and her uncles swear by this story. My mom says to this day that she’ll never forget the face of Bigfoot and will get really upset when people tell her she’s lying. She says she knows it’s crazy and she didn’t believe in it either, but she saw it and there’s no denying that.
One time my dad was dropping my mom off at home after a date and as they were talking outside her house a row of trees began shaking violently as if someone was tearing them down. My mom immediately ran inside and my dad took off to his car. SF
I Think I Just Saw a BEK
So I was sitting in my car after work, I always have a cigarette in the car before driving home and I usually crack open the window all the way, but as it’s the middle of November in the UK at the moment, I only cracked it open ever so slightly. I wasn’t paying much attention, when this kid, who looked about 14-15 came up to my window and knocked on it, he asked me if he could get a lift to the train station. Now the train station is only a 10 minute walk so I said I’m really sorry mate but I can’t as I gotta get home, but told him where he needs to go, this time the kid got more forceful and said, you have to let me in, I don’t know where I’m going. I never saw the kids face as he had a hood up, so I don’t know for certain that he was a BEK but I just remember feeling this sense of terror. So I basically just took off. I look back in my rear view mirror and the kid was just standing there staring at the car as I drove away. I’m honestly shaking right now. SR
Several Incidents of Lost Time
“In 1985 I started working at two different jobs. I worked 10 to 3 and 3:15 to midnight. Driving home at night on the only paved road that goes my way I had to drive through a long stretch of swamp. For 2 years I drove this route. I frequently would arrive home hours late. It's only a 25 minute ride. I should of been home by 12:45 at the latest. Many times I never arrived before 3:00 or 4:00 AM. I've also lost hours in this swamp during the daylight. I have no clue what happened to those hours. I have no memory of them. But I have 2 indents in the back of my ears that are not normal or piercings. One on each ear, perfectly aligned with the other. Is this related? I don't know. I've also experienced deja vu quite often.” TR
