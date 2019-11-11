Shapeshifting Entity in Northeast Pennsylvania

The following account was recently forwarded to me:
My grandparents have a cabin in a town in Pennsylvania, south of Scranton. Every summer we usually go up for a few weeks as a family event; ever since I was little. A few years ago we decided to go up in the winter because my family wanted to go skiing at some point.
After we got there, the weird things started happening really quickly, and seemingly out of nowhere. The house was built in the 1920's, old brick and wood home. The doors are these giant almost church looking doors, and the style of the home is very medieval, definitely adding to the creepy vibes of the home.
The first night was seemingly calm through the house, but whenever I went there I always felt there was something there, or something lurking through the halls. The first night I got up to go to the bathroom at around 3:10 am; (which is also interesting because I never get up to go to the bathroom back at home, most nights I sleep right through without waking up). There were 8 of us in the house, my 2 parents, my grandparents, my aunt and uncle, and my 2 male cousins. I went to one of the 3 main bathrooms (4 in the house if you count the master). So when I heard someone in there I thought that was interesting, because I was one of the few people who doesn't share the bathroom. But I stood outside waiting to make sure I did not intrude on anything going on in there, as my one cousin has IBS and I didn't want to bother him. What was extremely weird is the fact that whatever was in there didn't sound human in its movements; it seemed to drag its feet around, which made me nervous that he may be sick. I called out his name a few times, "Drew, are you okay in there?? It's been a long time and I want to go to bed." or something along those lines.
A few seconds later he comes out of his bedroom and tells me why I'm making so much noise and he's trying to sleep and slams his door behind him. Before I could freak out he had already shut the door and I was too scared to even yell back to him. I never realized before that the door wasn't even locked in the first place, which made me feel even more uneasy. Between the banter I never realized the sounds stopped, and it seemed like nobody was even in the bathroom anymore. I still even tell myself this was just my imagination going wild, but I'm not known for sleepwalking or having any type of sleep disorder. I decided to just open the door brushing it off as my too vivid imagination. When I opened the door it really looked like nothing strange had happened in there. But when I was washing my hands I realized the window was open, and I froze thinking someone had broken into the house. But this was on the second story, with nothing to climb up on; making it almost impossible to climb up there.
The next day nothing happened in the daytime, making it seem more to me that it was just a figment of my imagination than reality. But that night I had to let my dog out, she is elderly and never really barks much. Nor does she run fast, so this definitely is a case for concern, I thought. When I let her out, she bolted to the edge of the woods and vanished inside them. I tried to follow her barking but honestly I was to scared to go into the woods past the treeline. When I finally got her to walk back, her back legs seemed off, almost like a person pretending to be a dog walking on the ground. Her eyes were also off, they looked human-like, not her usual dark almond eyes. I freaked out and ran back inside without her. When I got inside she was sitting panting by the door, so she must have ran back in when I was yelling into the woods to try to find her. At this point I didn't even want to leave that house, for fear of what was lurking in the woods.
The last night we stayed there was the most interesting and confusing turn of events that had happened. We all had skied all day so we went to bed quite early, around 9-10. I never fall asleep early, as I am usually a night owl. But I woke up around 12 am to sounds of my cousin Drew yelling outside. I woke up in a fog and tried to quickly rush to the door and open it. I didn't even take into consideration that the door was still locked from the inside. When I got outside, his voice seemed to be coming from multiple directions, and echoing through the valley. I saw him by the cars yelling, and when I started to go outside and call out his name, he looked at me quickly. His eyes got huge and he ran into the woods, with a beckoning gesture for me to follow. I decided that was definitely a bad idea, so I woke up his parents and he ended up being asleep in his room the whole time.
Not now until years later did I even find out about skinwalkers from one of my native american friends I met in college. I still have no idea what was out there that weekend, and I haven't been back since. CR
NOTE: the witness seems to believe that this was a skinwalker. I'm fairly positive that there was another shapeshifting energy or entity involved. Your thoughts? Lon
