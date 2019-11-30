Screaming Bigfoot Encounter Near Kenton, Tennessee

I recently received the following account. This is an update to the same account I received a few months ago, but this time it's coming directly from the witness:
I just wanted to start by saying I love the website and all of the stories. I first heard of the site while listening to Expanded Perspectives and have been hooked on your reading stories ever since. I thought you would like the story I have to tell and I haven’t shared it with anyone else mostly out of fear of being called crazy.
This happened about 10 years ago on my grandparent's farm, which they still live on and I still visit almost weekly. It is located outside of Kenton, Tennessee in Gibson County. I was probably 12 at the time and it was the summer so my grandparents would allow my sister (10 at the time) and I to have sleepovers at their house. There were probably 7 of us staying over that night and we had been outside all day and were all from the area.
For a little background on the location of the sighting my grandparents house is situated between two small towns with populations of around 1000 each. The farm is also about 10 minutes from 3 different wildlife areas. They had no neighbors at the time other than cows and corn. Now they have one neighbor whose house you can see from the yard, but no other visible neighbors they have maybe 3 within a mile radius of the house.
Around 11 pm we decided to go outside, because we were being loud and my grandparents had gone to bed. We had done this probably a half dozen of times over the summer. We had been outside for probably 30 minutes to an hour when we started to hear odd noises in the cornfield across the road and the sound of corn stalks breaking. This continued over the next probably 20-30 minutes. As a bunch of 10-12 year old girls we ignored the sounds and kept talking all the while my grandparent's 3 dogs were sitting in front of us, tails tucked growling like something was in the cornfield that was maybe 50 yards from where we were sitting in my grandparents front yard.
We heard a loud scream from the cornfield as something came out of the field right in front of us. What came out of the field was a tall humanoid creature covered in dark brown hair that was slightly taller than the corn was at the time at about 6-7 feet. We all looked at the creature and took off running back towards the house leaving all of our things outside. Once we got inside we looked at each other in utter shock at what we had seen. None of us wanted to say anything to my grandparents because we all thought they would call us crazy. Of the seven of us that saw the creatures 4 of us had been raised hunting and fishing. We knew the animals native to the area and spent hours in the woods with our fathers and grandfathers learning how to track animals and respect nature.
To this day I am afraid to be outside at their house at night by myself. I have heard the same noises again and again over the years including the screams and wood knocks. I believe I have caught glimpses of the creature again over the years standing in tree lines near the property. EW
**********
**********
Hey folks...some of the team members at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research are in the process of scheduling personal / speaking appearances in south central Pennsylvania and north central Maryland. These events will be attended by at least 2 of our investigative team. It can be promoted events, paranormal group meetings, etc. We will NOT charge any appearance fees, but do request that our books and other items be available for sale at the event. I'm interested in your thoughts on this proposal? If you have an event for us to consider, please contact me at 410-241-5974 or my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Strange Paranormal Encounters with the White Eyed Kids
Old Stinker, The English Werewolf
Mother spots 'ghost' woman watching her kids
Animals with insane abilities
The Bizarre Tale of the Bosak Encounter
David Oman - ‘Ghosts of Cielo Drive’ - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
**********
Beyond Boggy Creek: In Search of the Southern Sasquatch
Sharing the Mountain with Bigfoot: The First Year (Bigfoot Series)
Bigfoot and Eastern Cousins
Bigfoot Nation: The History of Sasquatch in North America
The Bigfoot Book: The Encyclopedia of Sasquatch, Yeti and Cryptid Primates
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved