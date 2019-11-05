Red-Eyed Winged Humanoid Stares Down Witness in Park Ridge, Illinois

I received the following email on Thursday October 31, 2019:
I was driving home north on Talcott Rd. at about 9:30 pm on the evening of Wednesday October 30th. As I was approaching the intersection with Boardwalk Place I saw something walk across the road. At first, I thought it was a deer as we get them every now and again. That changed when this thing stopped in the middle of the road and faced me head-on. I panicked and came to a stop. That is when this thing spread out with what looked like enormous wings and screeched at me before bounding towards the woods. This thing looked like a 7-foot man, thin and with two very large red eyes that were illuminated. My headlights were on this thing and it was solid black, It looked like it had skin and not feathers. The wings looked like they were attached to its back. I was scared half out of my wits and there was no way in Hell I was going to get out of my car and go after it into the woods. I slammed my foot on the accelerator and took off for home where I told my husband about it. It was his idea that I report this to you. LA
The witness 'LA' responded to my request for an interview. Their response was:
Hello Lon,
I would rather not talk to anyone. I would rather correspond via email as to protect myself. It's nothing against you, but I don't want my kids to find out and have them think I'm seeing things.
I hope you understand. LA
I have good reason to believe that what was stated in the email is true. I received a bit more information from the witness today. I did some research on the witness and the identification and other personal information checks out. The encounter and description in the account was never changed. Hopefully, LA or others will eventually come forward with further details. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or other locations in the Upper Midwest? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' There have also been similar sightings throughout Illinois, southern Wisconsin and northern & central Indiana. Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom #ChicagoMothman
