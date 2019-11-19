Red-Eyed Gargoyle 'Floating' Along Uvas Creek in Gilroy, California

I recently received the following account:
About 9 to 10 years ago I was living along the Uvas Creek in my home town of Gilroy, CA. It was late summer around 12:30 am to shortly after 1:00 am when my two other companions and I heard a screaming sound of death coming farther down from us. I was already planning to go outside to check on my neighbor's tent close to where we heard that high pitched cry of something being killed. The tent was empty like it should be. I started to take the trail back to my spot it wasn't very dark due to the fact that the moon was going to be full. I was almost in front of my spot when I heard the sound of air three times - woosh, woosh, woosh.
I turned towards the creek and looked at the bend not expecting to see what I saw, from behind the trees and shrubs was a black devilish gargoyle looking bat winged 8 to 10' tall red-eyed, red-mouthed floating not flying creature. Its skin a dense rubbery type skin, now remember he's floating past me, not knowing I was watching him. In my head I repeated don't look at me, don't look at me, over and over staying perfectly still. It continues to float past, my friend looking out for me, said 'what are you doing?' I said, 'come here, come here.' As the creature approches the next bend, Rich sees the back of it, said to me, 'WTF was that?'
Well for the past 10 years I've told my story of that night hoping someone would believe me. Well you know what happens, people think you are crazy. Finally, this year 2019, four others say they also have seen it in the past 6 month twice. The thing that really bothers me is how could it stay up in the air only flapping its wigs three times he was huge? No way! It's impossible. It was going too slow to stay up, BUT IT DID. I know what I saw that night and nothing is going to change my mind. SB
“I relived 30 minutes or so of a Cartoon Network first airing of a Billy and Mandy Christmas movie. When it looped back, I checked the time on the television after asking my mom (she was sitting there and didn't notice) about it but the time was right and the show didn't skip back. I knew the whole ending to the point my Mom asked why I was even watching it and I just showed her when it aired. I haven't talked about it since. MK
“When I was younger, I went to a Karate competition. I fought against 2 other guys and I won the first and lost the second. My mother made pictures and on the pictures I lost the match against the first guy and won against the second guy. I observed the pictures in shock as I remembered clearly the guy from the second match that was much stronger than me. I asked my mother and she said that the pictures show clearly that the referee proclaimed me as the winner. But this was not what happened. I still don’t understand what happened.” E
