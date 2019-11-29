Radio Show...From Hell

“I have had some supernatural experiences before but the one that changed my life was back in 1994. My cousin and I were living in an apartment. My cousin was really into church so I started going also back then. I was into some real dark stuff so it was a good change for me then. Well, one night he got home from work. It was about 1:00 AM. I was asleep on the love seat. I heard him come in. He walked past me and into the kitchen, so I was starting to wake up and he said to me, 'Why are you cursing at me?' I snapped back, 'I didn't say anything to you.' He said, 'Shut up and listen.' I sat up. It was coming from the radio. It was saying some really nasty words. We couldn't believe what we were hearing but once our attention was on the radio, it started to scream at us in words we couldn't understand. You could hear people crying and screaming in the background with lots of feedback. The air was electrified. We were crapping ourselves. We ran out of there. That was just just the first time it happened. The third time was the worst but I won't get into that. I've researched it for years but still don't know what it was to this day. I will not go to sleep with the TV on or radio.” SQ
**********
Moonbase Clarion Commander Visits Friends in Cheat Lake, West Virginia
By Dr. Raymond Keller
The legendary Moonbase Clarion Commander Aura Rhanes dropped in to the Cheat Lake, West Virginia, Public Library on November 20th, 2019, to meet up with local “Venus Rising” author Dr. Raymond A. Keller, a.k.a. “Cosmic Ray,” and his visiting friend Robert Potter, producer of the Promise Revealed website in Mt. Shasta, California.
It was high noon when the two Venus researchers entered the library and saw Commander Rhanes and her security guard, Al-An, standing up to the side of a large reading table in the middle of the room. The Cosmic Ray and Commander Aura had met on previous occasions. They approached each other and embraced. The Commander then hugged Robert and informed him that she knew who he was and why he was there.
They all sat down around the table. Commander Rhanes authorized Al-An to film a 30-minute session wherein she would answer sundry questions from Rob about the Venusian Hierarchy of Light’s mission on the physical plane of Earth. The Venusians have a base on the far side of the Moon called Clarion. They also have bases in various remote locations and operate from safe houses where they can come and go, living and working among us.
Those Venusians from higher dimensional levels, like Commander Rhanes, can also be present in two places at the same time through a process of bi-location. In the lower Earth density, Commander Rhanes informed us that she has been actively working behind the scenes since the latter-half of the 18th century, when she encouraged, inspired and help revolutionaries in the Americas, France and the Caribbean. For the past 70 years or so, she has written many science fiction stories and books that subtly reflect what life is like on higher celestial spheres. She is an angel from a higher Venus dimension. Just check back on Lon’s website for previous articles about Commander Aura Rhanes written by Raymond Keller, that also include many never-before-seen photos and illustrations of her from the early days of the contactee movement.
Come to hear and see Rob Potter and the Cosmic Ray at the forthcoming Conscious Life Expo in Los Angeles, California, February 7-9, 2020, where Rob will present the entire interview as well as an important and very special Valentine’s Day message from the Commander and the Venusian Hierarchy of Light.
Rob will also be a guest on Arcane Radio on Friday December 13th at 9 PM ET.
Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus
Cosmic Ray's Excellent Venus Adventure
**********
**********
Hey folks...some of the team members at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research are in the process of scheduling personal / speaking appearances in south central Pennsylvania and north central Maryland. These events will be attended by at least 2 of our investigative team. It can be promoted events, paranormal group meetings, etc. We will NOT charge any appearance fees, but do request that our books and other items be available for sale at the event. I'm interested in your thoughts on this proposal? If you have an event for us to consider, please contact me at 410-241-5974 or my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Men in Black: Demonically Possessed and Controlled?
Eerie Beam of Light Appears in Canada
Mysterious 'Hidden Chamber' in Great Pyramid Confirmed by New Scans
18,000-Year-Old Possible Wolf-Dog Puppy Found Frozen in Siberia
Cannabis and pain: New findings on headaches add a piece to the puzzle
David Oman - ‘Ghosts of Cielo Drive’ - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio on YouTube
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
**********
Orbs and Beyond: Communications and Revelations From Another Reality
The Brown Mountain Lights: History, Science and Human Nature Explain an Appalachian Mystery (Contributions to Southern Appalachian Studies)
Mysteries of Mount Shasta: Home Of The Underground Dwellers and Ancient Gods
Lightforms: Spiritual Encounters with Unusual Light Phenomena
The Phoenix Lights: A Skeptics Discovery that We Are Not Alone
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved