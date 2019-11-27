'Pterodactyl Faced' Winged Humanoid?

“My husband and I saw a creature like this (winged humanoid) in Fort Bragg, California. We went to the beach at sunset and saw what looked like a six foot tall man standing on a huge boulder about 30 feet out in the ocean. And it had it's back to us. It was standing with it's arms straight out for a long time. Then it put it's arms down and backed up and when they came up they looked like bat wings. And when it turned it's head it looked like a pterodactyl. Then it dived toward the water on the opposite side of the boulder, and we couldn't see it anymore. It was getting dark so we left.” HP
**********
Flying 'Dinosaur' in South Carolina
“I believe this because me and a friend was skeet shooting in a field in a rural area in South Carolina. After a few hours we got bored and packed up our things in the truck and were getting ready to leave. I went to take a piss and for some reason we still had our shot guns out and were carrying them. After I pissed, we walked a ways threw the field to look at some of the skeet we had shot to see what was missed and who had more accurate shots. While we was looking over some of the unbroken skeet targets, we heard a big scream in the distance. We both looked at each other and started running towards the truck. Another scream was heard and all of a sudden my friend stopped running and pointed in the sky at a huge flying creature. It flew over us and swooped down and tried to land in a big oak tree. The branch it landed on broke and it fell on the ground. This thing was huge, maybe around 9 foot tall or more with a wings span of at least 30 foot. It was so big it broke a big oak tree branch. When it fell to the ground it took a hot second to regather itself. It let out a loud scream and when it did I fired 3 shots from my 12 gauge and my friend fired 4 at its direction too. I ran towards it and got maybe 100 feet from it and fired 3 more rounds at it. The last shot I took, it opened its wings up full spread and jumped in the air and flew off. We left that day and went back two days later and found the branch it broke. There wasn’t anything we could see as claw marks or anything that could identify it. I've only told a few people about what happened and one guy I told said I was crazy but he believed me because his parents had seen one before he was born and they had told him about their experience seeing it. I've asked my friend a few times if he remembers seeing the thing and what happened and he tells me it was just our imaginations and starts laughing. Hes not the type of person that likes to reminisce much about our past happenings. I truly believe that what we saw that day was a dinosaur. Compared to the tree it tried to land on this thing was huge. No birds in South Carolina or even North America, maybe even the whole world, are that big. When this thing flew over it looked like an airplane flying over.” DH
**********
Winged Creature by the Red River
“I live in North Central Texas right on the Red River and I have in fact seen this creature (a pterodactyl). It was back in 1990. I was 8 years old at the time. The wing span was at minimum 25 feet. The sighting was at 11:30 at night. The creature was somehow blacker than the night sky. I remember it was silent except for when it flapped it's wings you could hear the wind being pushed. I have no doubt in my mind that it could have easily picked me up and flown off. Truly terrifying.” JT
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
