Possible 'Vampire' Encounter in Seattle Bar

Over the holiday period, 3 days before New Year (2010), my girlfriends and I decided to explore Seattle’s nightlife. I have lived in Seattle for the last 4.5 years but have not really investigated the city’s nightlife, much to my girlfriends’ annoyance. My girlfriends are fully aware of this fact and begrudgingly I went on the pub crawl. After hours of trudging through the cold night, visiting many bars, we finally discovered a bar in Belltown which was located down an alleyway. I don’t know the name of the bar, it was dark and I wasn’t attentive at this point. This was our final destination and I was relieved. I was the designated driver and I had stopped drinking several hours earlier, so I wasn’t feeling the euphoria which was shared by my girlfriends. In fact I was miserable! I remember the entryway to the bar had two stone steps; I stubbed my toe on one of them as I ascended the stairs which is why I remember. The interior was dark; it was small, packed full of punters and a very sticky floor. We managed to push our way to the bar and ordered some drinks.
We stood near the bar, the place was heaving. My girlfriends had already consumed the first lot of refreshments and they were drinking like a fish, so it was the best place for us to stand. I pushed my way to the bar a second time to get the girls more drinks. Whilst I was stood at the bar, I was flanked on the right by a group of men who were loud and crass and to my left was a man probably 6 foot tall or so, with dark short hair and wearing a grey tee-shirt. I didn’t pay much attention to anyone as my focus was to attract the bartender so I could order the drinks. The man on my left spoke to me but I couldn’t decipher what I heard. I turned to look at his face and his stare was quite piercing. I noticed he had really dark eyes, but then he was back lit so part of his face was cast in shadow. He then touched my shoulder and said something. At first I couldn’t interpret what he was trying to say. There was too much noise, music blaring, punters talking and laughing, it just sounded like a roar, until he touched my shoulder and the noise just drifted away, similar to when one inserts earplugs to reduce noise.
At first I couldn’t comprehend what happened. I think I was dazed for a minute or so, and then he started to speak again and I could hear him. He asked for my name and I provided my real name without thinking, then he asked who my friends were. The chit chat carried on for a couple of minutes and then he told me he was a vampire. I scoffed at the statement, and then he showed me his teeth. His teeth were nice actually, bright and shiny and he had slight elongated canines. I didn’t believe him, I thought the teeth were glued on and thought my girlfriends must have bribed him to poke fun at my skeptical nature. I asked him if he likes to role-play as a vampire and became quite persistent in questioning. He was adamant he was a vampire and got frustrated so I asked him to prove it. He said he could bite me to prove it, but I rejected that idea. I am not naive to think blood disorders can’t be passed on through a bite. He mentioned he knew where I was from, (which I thought was easy since I have a British accent), where I work and roughly where I live now. I was astounded when he clearly stated I was from the north of England, northern coast, near Blackpool, (actually I was born in Preston, Lancashire, which is 15 minutes from Blackpool). He stated I worked for an aerospace company and that I lived 40 minutes south of Seattle. He mentioned that I was married (the married part was obvious, I had my wedding rings on) and then he stated that I had a little girl. At this revelation, I was truly nervous; I didn’t believe he was a vampire, but a stalker. He knew too much about me. I wondered how he knew I had a little girl. I was actually panicking at this stage.
I quickly walked away and pushed my way back to my friends; I didn’t turn around to look at him and quickly told my friends what occurred. We left the bar within minutes. We had to walk a little and as we approached the car park, my friends noticed the “Vampire” from the bar, standing next to a bus shelter. I quickly ushered my friends into the car park and got out of Seattle as fast as I could drive, hoping he didn’t get a chance to see the license plate number.
Over the past couple of weeks I have been questioned a multitude of times by my friends and have been asked to inspect every single aspect of that night. The night in question, I was cold stone sober so I know what I saw and heard. However, I am still dubious he was a vampire, but I am not sure what he was. I was definitely astonished that he knew so much about me. I can’t explain how he knew so much. I am essentially a foreigner in this country and don’t have much information spread everywhere as most U.S. citizens. It is hard to track me unless you have access to immigration databases. Anyway, this is my weird story, you can interpret this tale how you wish. I, on the other hand, have learned to be more careful about the places I visit in the future.
Source: Freaky Brain - Friday, January 15, 2010
**********
CLICK
FREE Kindle Giveaway!
'Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids'
**********
Facebook event announcement: David Oman - 'Ghosts of Cielo Drive' - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
Hey folks...some of the team members at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research are in the process of scheduling personal / speaking appearances in south central Pennsylvania and north central Maryland. These events will be attended by at least 2 of our investigative team. It can be promoted events, paranormal group meetings, etc. We will NOT charge any appearance fees, but do request that our books and other items be available for sale at the event. I'm interested in your thoughts on this proposal? If you have an event for us to consider, please contact me at 410-241-5974 or my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
SETI Institute celebrates 35 years of hunting ET
One Man and Multiple, Monstrous, Giant Squid
First male birth control injection almost ready
Are We Really in a 6th Mass Extinction? Here's The Science
Scientists 3-D Print Skin That Develops Working Blood Vessels
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
**********
Shapeshifters: Morphing Monsters & Changing Cryptids
Cryptid Cinema: Meditations on Bigfoot, Bayou Beasts & Backwoods Bogeymen of the Movies
Monsters Among Us: An Exploration of Otherworldly Bigfoots, Wolfmen, Portals, Phantoms, and Odd Phenomena
Ancient Monsters: An Anthology of First Appearances
Cryptid U.S.: Tales of Bigfoot, Lake Monsters, and More from Across America
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved