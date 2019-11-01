'Otherworldly' Roar on Solomons Island, MD

I recently came across the following account:
All I can say is my encounter happened, it was real and it’s one of my favorite stories.
Alright, here we go! I was staying with a girlfriend of mine while I was in college. She lived just north of Solomons Island in southern MD. On a small note, she lived at the top of a ravine in the middle of the woods. She didn’t have neighbors for about 1/2 a mile in each direction. It was late on a random Saturday at the beginning of the summer. I say late but it was really early, probably about 2:30-3:00 AM. I couldn’t sleep so I decided to go outside sit in the deck and read and listen to music. It was really nice out so I figures why not. Her porch/patio was big and had an outside light that shined about 30 ft to the edge of the woods where it stopped and the night took over.
As I sat and enjoyed my book and music I began to notice something. You know when you have your headphones on and you can still hear external sound? Well I kept hearing a rustling. It sounded like leaves rustling, but every time I hit pause and looked the sound went away. This went on for about 5 or 6 more times until I had enough. I knew I heard it, I wasn’t crazy. So I paused the music. As soon as I did I heard the rustling. I shot up and looked at its origin. Still nothing in sight, but the sound remained.
I expected to see a squirrel or a rabbit scurrying about but nothing. And the longer I listened I realized that it was not the only “thing” near by. There were three! All moving in unison just beyond the lights reach. Again at first I figure squirrels, rabbit or maybe even a raccoon given the hour. But the next part is what changed my whole perspective.
As I stood there staring into the abyss trying to find the origin of all the mild ruckus, an acorn flew passed my head. At first I thought 'oh it fell.' Nope. They were being thrown from the darkness. My mind was racing. 'OMG, BIGFOOT!' Is all that I could think. So I started picking up the acorns and throwing them back. Trying to escalate the situation you know, and hoping I can catch a glimpse. After about 5 mins I grew tired of our game and wanted to test the boundaries. Started off the porch with a spare gold club in my hand from my girlfriend's brother’s set and headed for the woods. Now most people that spend any amount of time in the woods will tell you that there’s always sound in the woods. Nothing. Not a f*cking sound. It truly was a deafening silence. No crickets, no breeze, no bugs. Zero, zip, nada. The only time this happens is when a predator is nearby. I’m an experienced hunter and I know everything that could be in those woods. Nothing would make it that quiet.
A feeling of dread washed over me when all sound left. It was like those moments when time slows down before an accident. But I pushed on because Hell, I'd come this far, no time to chicken out now. I started to move closer to the front of the house walking up the lane when I was altered to one of the wildest roars I’ve ever heard. Foxes will make a sound that resembles a woman’s scream. This f*cking thing was otherworldly. I sounded like a mixture of a human scream coupled with a silver back roar covered in bear bass. Nothing makes that sound. Every hair on my body stood up. I had never in my life heard something so grotesque and inhuman. The worse part was that it was about 30 yards away in the woods. I’m sure it was watching my every move. So without turning my back to the woods I slowly crept back to the house locking the door behind me. I tried to tell my girlfriend but she thought I was just high. It was real. It happened, I just don’t know what it was. R
NOTE: One of the freakiest nights of my life occurred on Solomons Island, MD. There's a lot of strangeness all around the area. Lon
