Massive 'Hyena' Chases Texas Couple

2013 – Stamford, Texas - In 2013, at around 11:00 PM, a man was driving in his mid-size Toyota with his wife near Stamford, a very rural, forested area about 41 miles north of Abilene. As they drove, they claim they observed an object in the road. The wife initially thought it was tumbleweed. As they got closer, they realized that it was not tumbleweed but an animal of some kind. It began to give chase (on all fours). They described it as an enormous prehistoric looking almost horse-sized hyena. It reached from the back of the front door to the front of the car and was as tall as the car. It had rings around its body which culminated at the top of its head. It also had a ridge or a hump on its back. It ran alongside the car, and even bumped it (putting a dent in its side) before eventually veering off into the woods.
Source: Youtuber 'Paranormal Round Table' from a video titled: EP40 - Hyena Cryptids, Published on 4 Oct 2019
More Than A Dream
Kevin in West Virginia called to tell of a strange experience he had:
“This kinda goes back to some dreams I've had. Most of my dreams I forgot. This goes back to basically the beginning of the Gulf War, the second Gulf War in 2003. And I go to bed early. Okay, I'm laying in bed... Next thing that I remember, I'm standing in the desert. Off in the distance, I see a flash. The light gets bigger every time. So what do I do? I don't use a plane... I jump up in the air and I fly over a city and below me I see devastation, flames... I can feel the heat from all the buildings burning. This goes on for quite some time. And of course, there's nothing that I can do, so I circle back around and come back. So I'm standing in the sand. I wake up and go about my business. I'm like, 'Wow, that was a crazy crazy dream. It felt so real.' Well, later that day, when I was getting ready to go out and run some errands. I get ready, I go to put my shoes on and the shoes have sand. (Church asks if he lived near a beach) No, I'm in West Virginia. So I got to thinking, did I see or did I experience or was I somewhere in an alternate version of this world? I think that's what it was, that's the only thing that makes sense, to find sand in your shoes when you're not near a desert or a beach or anything. (Church asks if he kept the sand) I did for quite some time. I should have had that analyzed for what it was... It was so weird because, like I said, I don't go bare-footing much here in West Virginia and this happened in the late summer. It was so weird to find that, it just re-enforced that what I experienced was more than a dream. It was something real.”
Source: Fade to Black with Jimmy Church – October 29, 2019 & Beyond Creepy
