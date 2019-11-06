Lights Over the Water / Watched by the Unknown

I recently found the following account:
A friend and I had gone for a drive out in the country/mountain area of our state (Oregon near Dorena, for reference). After a few hours of driving aimlessly we wound up parking at a dam. This particular dam was a gorgeous and secluded place during the day, we had a great vantage point where in front of us was a huge lake, behind us (and to our right) was a road, then on the far side of the road (to our right) was a hill with a sharp cliff (we were on the lower side of this cliff...if that makes sense?)
Anyways, we were hanging out, all cozy in the car, eating snacks, drinking juices, and talking. As the sun set we remarked about how calm and tranquil we felt being here. Then the darkness hit. At first everything still felt fine, calm, and tranquil. Being from this certain area of Oregon we are generally super comfortable with being out in the woods and the dark. About 30 minutes of sitting the car, in complete darkness, we both grew antsy. Something felt super off. At first neither of us mentioned feeling this way, but, it was obvious by the way our banter had changed that something was wrong. I started to notice that looking out the windows began to unsettle me and actually scare me. I told my friend this and how I felt like something was watching us and that this something wanted to hurt us. My friend said they felt the same way and didn’t want to say anything because they thought they were being irrational. We immediately decided to lock the doors.
That’s when we noticed the lights above the water. They were far enough out that we couldn’t make them out, but, not far enough that we couldn’t see them moving. My friend asked me if I could see what they saw. Obviously I could. We both started focusing on these lights, quietly and calmly trying to rationalize what we saw. After a few minutes of us trying to decide what these lights were my hair stood on end and I immediately went in to a panic. I told my friend that I felt something watching us from the back of the car, as though someone was literally standing a few feet away, and they said “I know. I feel it too” We were sitting the back seats of the car and agreed we needed to get the heck out of dodge. As we went to move, we could sense that what ever was out there was moving with us. Like, if I moved forward towards the front of the car, so did it. If I paused, so did it. Out of the corner of my eye I finally saw movement. Not enough to make me lose it but enough that I immediately bailed to the front passenger seat, my friend saw it too because, they were right in my heels. When we went to leave I could’ve sworn I saw a figure standing on the cliff/edge that I mentioned earlier. The panic and fear I felt was unreal. Needless to say we didn’t go back. S
