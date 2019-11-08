Large Cryptid Quadruped Encountered in Odessa, Texas

1990s (early) - Odessa, Texas - A bunch of Odessa oil workers were leaving work at around 9:00 PM. They had piled into a pickup truck and began driving down the road (other workers were following behind in another truck) when something came out of the forest and actually bit the tire of the truck. The driver swerved and was lightly clipped by another vehicle. They apparently had run over the creature which took off running into the woods. The numerous witnesses on the scene were shocked by the creature which they described as a hyena-like beast about the size of a large hog. They guessed that it weighed between 400 and 500 pounds. It had a tail which was tucked between its legs. When it came out of the woods, the witnesses claimed that it appeared to do so with a purpose. The creature was on all fours throughout the encounter.
Source: Youtuber 'Paranormal Round Table' from a video titled: EP40 - Hyena Cryptids, Published on 4 Oct 2019
**********
Little People in Red Orb
Last night I woke up to my baby crying, looked over, and there was a red orb, about a foot in diameter, with two or three (I'm not sure because it left so fast) little figures inside. I saw it as it was leaving through the wall, to the left of my TV. I've seen some things, but never this. I know some people are gonna say hypnogogic hallucinations, and while that is of course a possibility, I really don't think that's it. Does anyone have any insight on this? There are almost always blue and white orbs around me and my immediate family. Usually relatively small though. PP
**********
Flashing Glitches
“A couple years ago when my brother first learned how to drive, he and I were on the way back from the store in our mother's car. We were on a long dark road when we saw a car coming toward us from a ways up the road. The car then turned to the right, our left, into a large field. We could still see the cars lights for a moment, but then we saw a strike of lightning in the field. At first we didn’t think anything of it except that seeing a lightning strike so close was cool. As we continued on the road however, we saw a lack of two things, 1. Any kind of road, paved or otherwise, that the car would have turned onto. And 2. The car itself.
Unrelated, more and more I am seeing visual glitches. A quick flash or streak of light across the wall or ceiling, miss-colored or misshapen patches, like texture errors, light reflections when there is no source, and I even occasionally see the sun itself flash.” JW
**********
**********
Hey folks...some of the team members at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research are in the process of scheduling personal / speaking appearances in south central Pennsylvania and north central Maryland. These events will be attended by at least 2 of our investigative team. It can be promoted events, paranormal group meetings, etc. We will NOT charge any appearance fees, but do request that our books and other items be available for sale at the event. I'm interested in your thoughts on this proposal? If you have an event for us to consider, please contact me at 410-241-5974 or my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Scientist Predicts Real Zombie Apocalypse Coming Soon
Falcon Lake UFO files donated to university
Driver Spots Sasquatch Crossing the Road in North Carolina?
Strange Stories of People Who Just Blinked Out of Existence in Public Places
A Journey Into the Animal Mind
Larry ‘Beans’ Baxter - Alaska Bigfoot Researcher - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
**********
Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids
Silent Invasion: The Pennsylvania UFO-Bigfoot Casebook
Astonishing Encounters: Pennsylvania's Unknown Creatures, Casebook 3
Bigfoot in Pennsylvania: A History of Wild-Men, Gorillas, and Other Hairy Monsters in the Keystone State
Strange Pennsylvania Monsters
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved