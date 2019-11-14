'Jeepers Creepers' Winged Humanoid in Northeast Texas

I recently received the following account from northeast Texas:
My friend shot me over to your page and told me to forward a particular story because he recalled something I had told him about from my childhood that has stuck with him for years (I haven’t talked to the guy since high school).
I’m in the 4th grade (15 years ago), at the time I was just starting to get into science type stuff such as, homemade science experiments, studying the planets, etc. One day out of the blue, my parents surprise me with a telescope, so I can get a better look at the moon! Believe me, when I say I was as excited as ever. They help me set it up and I couldn’t run outside any faster. It’s pretty dark and the full moon is as bright as day. I spend several minutes trying to adjust it to the correct positioning and trying to get a crisp image of the moon. Once I finally got everything set up correctly, I was in awe. The moon was so clear and crisp through my telescope I felt as if it was within my grasp. I literally spent minutes simply staring at it through my telescope in wonder.
All of a sudden, as I’m still looking through the telescope, I see something black go across and block the line of sight to the moon. Naturally, I look up confused. The next moment always gives me chills. I saw...well, the closest reference I can give is what looked like a shadow in the sky in the shape a winged humanoid (similar to 'Jeepers Creepers'...the only way I can explain to people). I lived in a neighborhood behind some crop lands and had a two story house at the time so it had to be at least 50-60 ft in the air. It was circling the sky slowly perpendicular to my house like a vulture waiting for its prey to die. Until this day, that is the only time in my life when I physically couldn’t move out of fear/shock.
After about 30 seconds of not being able to move and still seeing this thing circling, I managed to snap myself out of the trance I was in and quickly ran inside like my life depended on it. Of course, I told my parents what happened and they naturally didn’t believe me. Again, like I’m pretty sure a lot of people have said “You’ve been watching too much Jeepers Creepers”. Disappointed, I convinced myself my parents were right. It was all in my head. So the next morning I head to the bus stop for school and have the typical conversations with my friends. There’s 4 of us waiting at the bus stop talking and I can see our last friend making his way over crossing the street to wait with us. I’m looking in the direction the bus is supposed to be coming and it’s nowhere in sight. Then I hear from behind me, from the last friend, “Guys...you’ll never believe what I saw last night.”
“What?!”
“Jeepers Creepers”
“The movie?!”
“No... he was flying above my house”
My other friends started saying he was lying, there’s no way, he's funny, etc.
I slowly turned back towards him and asked if it was around so and so time (the time I saw it) and he said yes. He asked how I knew. I told him I saw it 10 minutes prior to him. We had never talked about it before that moment because we didn’t have phones (Cell phones were barely a thing), and he only lived at the end of the street from me. Naturally we spent the whole bus ride talking about what we saw and felt. It was a HUGE relief to hear that what I saw wasn’t all in my head. Someone (my friend) was able to witness this on a separate occasion literally minutes apart. But, what was a relief, also turned into fear, because I know I saw something out there.
When I saw the stories about the similar sighting and descriptions that you posted, it sent a chill down my spine. I had to put this out there. TS
Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts
Monsters of Texas
The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story
BIG BIRD! - MODERN SIGHTINGS OF FLYING MONSTERS
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs