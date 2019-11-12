'I encountered...myself?'

“In the late 1970s I lived in Ottawa, Ontario and rode a red 1969 Rocket 3 BSA motorcycle. They were all red, so that part doesn't matter; I've only seen the slime green version in books. The 1969 / 70 Rocket 3s are as ugly as sin with a 'shoe box' gas tank and unmistakable gaudy mufflers nicknamed 'Flash Gordons'. They're high maintenance, expensive and, even then very, very rare. But they're a great bike and I wouldn't trade mine for the world. Back then I used to race it a bit and removed the (fairly) high stock handlebars so I could use flatbars instead and fitted bar-end mirrors on both sides. Bar-ends were also fairly rare and I had to buy mine mail-order from Toronto. As full face helmets were just coming in and not popular, most riders still rode with an open-faced brain bucket, not a white Honda line, like myself. I also wore -- and this was habitual to me at the time -- a Canadian Army surplus khaki green bush jacket; and although there were plenty of 'genuine' motorcycle gloves available, I used cheap tan leather work gloves, known as 'ropers'. I was pretty distinctive, by anyone's standards. Just before dusk in mid-summer, I was riding west through the city on Hwy 417, locally known as the Queensway and looked across into the east-bound lane. There was another motorcyclist there, he road a 1969 or 70 BSA Rocket 3 with flatbars, bar-end mirrors, stock tank and exhaust system, wearing a white full face helmet, army bush jacket and ropers. I'm not saying anything, one way or the other, I'm just asking. What are the odds?” RS
I Passed Myself
“I had a glitch at age 7, I saw a familiar looking older girl, pushing a large twin pushchair. I was pushing a single pushchair with my two younger siblings at either side. As she approached, I moved out of the way to let her pass and then as she passed. I looked back only to see she had simply vanished. Two years later, I was walking down that street and as I reached that same spot, suddenly realized I'd seen myself two years ago, I was pushing the same twin pushchair. I often wondered how it could happen - 'glitch' explains it perfectly.” DM
Another 'Me' Stayed After I Moved
“I was born in Brooklyn, New York but most of my life was spent elsewhere in other states. I moved back to Brooklyn as an adult, and then shortly became insecure and anorexic. Then I started going out a lot. I was new to New York, but I ran into people I've never seen before who told me they knew me. I told these people that they're mistaking me for someone else, and they would get mad because they thought I was being an A-hole. I started asking people where they knew me from, and they would tell me a story about where we met, or where I worked, and also they knew my boyfriend, and I was baffled because whoever these people thought I was, well, we must really look exactly alike because I couldn't convince these people I wasn't who they thought I was.” FF
