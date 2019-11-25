'Falcon' Head Humanoid Observed at Church Alter

“My friends dad, Lebanese, was attending his Marionite Catholic Church in St. Louis one evening back in the 90's. He and one other man were in the church praying the rosary having quiet time. Some time had passed, and their eyes became focused toward the front alter of the church when suddenly, a man appeared. Their eyes were fully captivated as they noticed the appearance of this man. He had on knee high leather boots and a dark emerald green cloak. What made him stand out was that his head was different from that of a normal man. He had a head like that of a falcon. They were stunned. This creature stood there for a moment, and turned and then vanished. They were stunned. He nodded to the other man and asked, 'Did you see that?' The other man nodded his head, yes, and with that they got up and booked it out of there. Needless to say they were both shaken up, and he never mentioned to anyone else but me, fearing that no one would believe him. Strange! Almost like the description of Horus.” DA
Ouija and an Entity on the Roof
“I live in Baxley, Georgia. Back in 1991, after midnight, my brother and his friend came to my home and they had a Ouija board and my husband told them you are not bringing that in our home. I was asleep with our kids and my husband was really giving them trouble about playing with that board. All of a sudden, I woke up to a loud very loud sound like something that weighed a lot of weight landed on our roof of our mobile home. My husband said he heard it run on top of the roof and he heard it hit the ground and something was running but they never seen it. I flipped out when I went up front to see what was going on. My brother has never played with that thing again.” RL
A Glimpse of Hell
“Something weird happened to me that I will never ever get out of my mind till the day I die. It was the night before my brother's funeral and I was in a hotel room with my friend. All of the sudden the entire room changed into a dark cavernous scary place. The fear that set in me was paralysing. I was totally awake when this happened. It honestly felt like I had just went to hell. I yelled for my friend and all of the sudden it was like the outer edges of my vision started to burn away like burning a photograph and the room started to appear again and I was in my reality once again. I often think that it was another dimension or realm that I was able to glimpse for a very short time. It makes me wonder if it was my brother warning me. I will never know.” MB
Time Loops: Precognition, Retrocausation, and the Unconscious
DMT Dialogues: Encounters with the Spirit Molecule
The Legacy of 1952: Year of the UFO
Phantom Messages: Chilling Phone Calls, Letters, Emails, and Texts from Unknown Realms
Exploration of the Unknown: The Best of Hans Holzer
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
