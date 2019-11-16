'Dive Bombing' Winged Humanoid in the Neighborhood

Hi Lon,
First off, I'm writing to you because I've read Phantoms and Monsters for quite a long time now, and I greatly respect the way you report things and how you try to protect people. I'm hoping that maybe you can shed light on some things.
I'm very nervous writing to you. Not that anyone will find out who I am or think I or my family is strange - that boat sailed a looong time ago. My family down all sides has a long history of strangeness (true stories got me banned from sleepovers for example growing up). Different ones of us have different abilities, but we all see black dogs, I currently have wards set up on my windows and doors due to something that knocks and scratches, and it just goes on and on. I've been told by others that our family is cursed or that we walk in both worlds. I've seen things I know for a fact are there that others in the paranormal field have told me are not real and don't exist because they don't know of them. As I'm looking right at it.
Could I possibly tell you of some of these things? Perhaps get your advice as to what is currently hanging around my house, setting my animals off and freaking out my son? At the very least that, and your advice on a dream that has yet to fade after weeks and is one of the very very few to ever truly scare me. (And considering I've had dreams that really happened, that's saying something.)
I'm honestly afraid, after so many telling me I'm just stupid, that you're going to say you don't have time or don't believe me. I know my truth and my family's truth; but no one I've known who was Wiccan or Christian or open minded or whatever you want to call it has ever been able to truly explain a thing to me. We just do what we do, sometimes know things or even words we shouldn't, and try not to react when we see things in a crowd.
My husband saw a flying humanoid as a child - it hung around our backyard at the house I grew up in. I saw it, my folks did, it'd dive bomb us at night, my husband was chased by it (he's 6 years younger - he was 8 at the time and lived down the road from me, so this would have been about 1996/97). There's been ghosts, black dogs, things that have never been human, time slips, UFO sightings - this family is either completely insane going back generations (according to most) or we really do have a foot in both worlds.
please let me know, C
Missing Time Glitch
“One time, in the morning whilst getting ready to drop my son off at school, and my honey at work, so I could go to work (one car bad public transit) we looked at the clock before and after we had lost a 42 minute block of time. Babe was leaning against the bathroom wall, I was standing next to my bed, and my son had a fuzzy memory of experiencing sleep paralysis in his room. It was no coincidence but it is still a mystery.” MM
Hey folks...some of the team members at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research are in the process of scheduling personal / speaking appearances in south central Pennsylvania and north central Maryland. These events will be attended by at least 2 of our investigative team. It can be promoted events, paranormal group meetings, etc. We will NOT charge any appearance fees, but do request that our books and other items be available for sale at the event. I'm interested in your thoughts on this proposal? If you have an event for us to consider, please contact me at 410-241-5974 or my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com
