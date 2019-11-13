Couple Encounters Upright 'Hyena' Near Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Mid-1970s – Baton Rouge, Louisiana: One of the Paranormal Round Table hosts discussed a case that involved personal family members. This case sparked his interest in the paranormal and, more specifically, in cryptids. His grandfather, a man named JD, a truck driver, and his grandmother, Sophie, were driving near Baton Rouge, Louisiana when they observed something come out the woods and move towards the road on all fours. As they approached it, the creature, which they described as looking like a hyena, stood up on two legs. The back legs were short while the upper part of its body was bulky. The grandmother thought it was “the weirdest thing.” The host spoke to her in 2005 before she passed, and he noted that her story never changed. The grandfather, not prone to believe in the paranormal, also told him about another strange encounter he had near Marfa, Texas. He claims to have seen bipedal coyote-like creatures (coyote people?) wandering around a small canyon area. Sadly, the host did not elaborate on this encounter.

“I work about 50 minutes from my home. I used to get off at 2:10 AM every morning. Set my cruise at 70 mph which was the speed limit. Every morning I'd stop at the same gas station on the interstate to get smokes so I'd usually get home about 60 minutes after I left work. There have been several times where I left work at the same time, set my cruise control just like always, stopped at the gas station as usual to get smokes. Got home and my mother was there because she was watching TV or doing laundry at my house and she is like did you come home early and I was like no why? She said look at the time and I checked the time and it was 2:30 AM. And as I stated this has happened several times give or take 5 minutes. I have no way to explain how I made it home in 20 minutes even with stopping at the gas station and doing the same speed.” SF

No Date – Alexandria, West Virginia: A truck driver hauling a load near Alexandria, West Virginia claims that he was attempting to avoid a pothole when he accidentally veered off the road into some bushes. He managed to get back on the road but, as he did so, he observed something "weasel-like" pop its head out from the bush. It then jumped back, on two legs, and ran off. It looked to him like a giant weasel but with a hyena face. It had claws/hands and short stubby legs.