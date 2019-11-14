Bizarre Light Anomaly in Devonshire, UK

I was at Teignmouth and I had my camera set up on a tripod that was facing towards Shaldon. I was taking photographs when I spotted something unusual moving over by the railway. I immediately looked through my binoculars to see what it could be only to be surprised by what I saw. Whatever it was It looked like a translucent octopus that was completely made out of light and at first I thought I was hallucinating as I could not believe what I was seeing... It was just hanging there right above the railway lines. As if this wasn't strange enough already, the octopus light entity had translucent tentacles that flopped around in the air and it gave me the impression that it was some how alive. Could it of been some type of alien life form that was completely made out of light? Whatever it was It was very strange and perplexing. There were people walking along right next to the railway line where the strange light anomaly was hanging and it appeared as though they could not see it. They also seemed totally unaware of it's presents. I was done looking through my binoculars and I just had to get a closer look at this anomalous light entity so I ran around the path approaching it's location and when I got close to it, to my surprise it folded in on itself and then disappeared right in front of me. I was completely gobsmacked... what had I just witnessed. I was sweating profusely and I was out of breath from running, when I asked a couple that walking along if they had seen the translucent light octopus that had been hovering above the railway tracks... Needless to say they just looked at me like I was completely stark raving mad. The man then said "sorry mate we didn't see anything" and then they promptly walked off. Feeling silly I then looked around to see if there was anything else anomalous in the vicinity, but there was not so I began to walk back around to area where I had left my camera setup with some of my belongings. I had to see if I had captured the bizarre anomaly in any of my photographs. Once I got back over to my camera I took it off the tripod and then looked on the LCD screen while I flicked though all of the photographs to see what I had captured. I had indeed captured the bizarre anomaly in four of the photographs and I could see that the light anomaly had originated out from the undergrowth before it had stopped above the railway lines. What on earth could it have been? This sighting was absolutely absurd and I was in two minds whether or not to report it, but I eventually decided to share it. The photographs where taken 3:49 PM on the 12th of August 2018, at Teignmouth, Devon, England. All the best, John
A Glimpse of the Future
“In 1999, I was heading home from a little market. I saw something shining near a gutter, so I bent over to look at it, touching it. The next thing I realized, a truck was honking at me. I stood up and headed home. A few houses looked familiar to me, but nothing else registered as being anything I was used to seeing on this route home. I saw construction taking place all over the neighborhood, even the colors of the new buildings. Imagine my surprise when I returned home in 2018, to find that same construction in progress; down to the colors of the new buildings.” SG
From Walmart to the Waffle House
“Something weird happened to my fiance. He was walking up a main highway in our town. He noted that he was mostly looking at the ground as he was walking. He states he looks up and notices Walmart on his left as he's going up this Hill. Then a few moments later, he looks up again and he now has a waffle house on his left. Same side of the highway except now with waffle house on his left Walmart is behind him and on his right. Weird.” CN
