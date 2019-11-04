Monday, November 04, 2019

Bigfoot? Massive Boulder Thrown Into Lake


This happened back around 2015 or so when I was in college at Western Kentucky University. My roommate and I are both old country boys who were living in the city. We are both big outdoors men and would rather be in the woods then anywhere else. I grew up in Boy Scouts so I spent at least 1 weekend a month from age 13-18 camping in the woods somewhere. It’s just where I feel most at home. So living in the city drove me crazy until I found this beautiful park about 45 mins outside of Bowling Green called Shanty Hollow. It is a massive 135 acre lake with how many acres of land surrounding it.

This area is a major destination for college kids to hike to a beautiful water fall, but that’s the only trail in this massive park. My buddy and I liked to get off the trail and see what we could find. We’d make new trails, climb cliffs and just explore the area. One thing we noticed a lot were saplings usually about 6-8 inches in diameter snapped at the base and then twisted around another tree; sometimes once sometimes 3 times. I always found this odd and in recent history I’ve read these could be used as boundary markers. These were usually found off the beaten path nowhere close to where people hiked.

The night of the encounter my buddy and I went out around 2 in the morning to go view a meteor shower. We walked down the trail a ways to get away from the light reflecting off the lake to try and get a better view but it was a full moon so not great for view showers. As we are sitting there just taking in the silence we hear slaps on the water and a flock of geese go absolutely nuts and take off flying. It scared the sh*t outta us because we weren’t talking just kinda sitting there meditating. We think is a beaver or something and just laugh it off. But then we hear a KERPHLUSH! Something MASSIVE was thrown into the lake. And I mean MASSIVE because it took about 5 seconds for the water to rain back down onto the lake. That is what freaked us out the most. The hair was standing up on the back of my neck and we both simultaneously said let’s get the hell outta here and we booked it out as fast as we could.

I’ll add that there was no one else there at all that night and to my knowledge nothing in the woods could throw a boulder that size. So I ask this question. Was it beaver, Bigfoot, crazy hobo, etc? B

