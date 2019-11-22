BEK Late Night Encounter

This story was not to long ago. School had let out and I was "staying at a friends" which between friends and me is I'll drop off my stuff then wander the neighborhood at night because I can't sleep. Now don't get me wrong I've had plenty of strange things happen to me on my night walks, from the homeless offering me a duck to being followed by a car of drunk guys but this one was different.
One night I saw two figures come out of the woods. They looked smaller and younger then me and I was instantly curious. I followed the kids, staying quiet, when suddenly the little girl (she seemed to be younger the the boy) stood In the middle of the road. Of course I bolt out and tackle her as a car comes, the thing nearly missing both of us. When I look down the little girl was more annoyed then happy or grateful. What got my attention where the black eyes, it was like starting into a void. I couldn't look away, as soon as I looked into them I felt a rush of fear so strong that it overwhelmed everything.
I still don't know how long that it lasted or if anything happened but next thing I knew the boy was ripping me off the girl with surprising strength. By now I'm completely freaked, I couldn't bring myself to check his eyes. Doing what I felt best I literally slipped his grip and took off sprinting. I could hear them running after me, yelling for me to wait, to stop and I don't know why but I almost did. I ended up sprinting threw backyards until I couldn't hear them, before going to my friend's. She's the one who told me of black eyed kids. I'm not crazy. I know it really happened. CC
Mirror, Mirror on the Wall....
“Maybe it was a dream, I woke in the middle of the night and I went to the bathroom. Looking at myself in the mirror and I looked older. At that time I was only like 10 or eleven. I've been trying to forget about this. I also had ghost trying to get me to help them, also around that age too. GB
Magazine Glitch
“I have encountered something unexplained. I work at the theatre and we get new Cineplex magazines every 1-2 months. A friend and I always get them when we can. So while heading to a movie, we see the new ones and decide to pick it up after the movie. I had also noted what was on the cover (a red haired actress in a green shiny dress). On the way out however, last months was on the rack. I shrugged it off at first thinking the others were put out too early and were switched back. Next week at work I asked another friend where the new magazine was and told him what I saw on it. I was told they were not in yet so I checked the storage area. Nothing. When they did arrive my friend and I were shocked to see the picture on the front that I had seen prior to them arriving and had described to my other friend. Anyone else have a similar experience?” RS
