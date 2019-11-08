8 Ft. Dark Reddish Bigfoot Observed in Pike County, Mississippi

“I used to work at a car wash. While that’s not important, one day I was drying the cars out front, and I saw a guy that worked with me walking around the parking lot. From my view he walked behind a sign, and as continuity goes I instinctively expected he would walk through to the other side. I waited about 4 seconds cause I was like, hmm, that’s kinda weird, but not unusual. Then I saw him start walking from where he originally came into my line of view! He walked behind the sign like last time and continued to go to his car. It was very strange for me and although I’ve never told it and forgot about it, this video just made me remember. Send me your replies if you’ve had anything similar happen! Truly wild.” JZ

Join me as I welcome humanoid & UFO researcher / author Albert S. Rosales to Arcane Radio. Albert was born in Cuba and migrated to the US in 1966. He witnessed several unusual incidents as a young man while living in Cuba, which continued throughout his life in the US. Albert became interested in unusual phenomena and UFOs at a young age, but soon directed his focus to the crux of the phenomena...the humanoids and otherworldly entities. He began collecting data on encounters from worldwide sources in the late 80's. His current database has over 20,000 entries, which is updated and corrected daily. Albert has published 16 titles, including 'UFOs Over Florida: Humanoid and other Strange Encounters in the Sunshine State.' This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, November 8th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com or the direct link at Mixlr - Paranormal King - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com. You are invited to join the Phantoms & Monsters chat & discussion portal at Phantoms & Monsters discussion & chat server, which will be active during the show

Listen to our podcasts at Arcane Radio on Podbean. You can also listen to the podcasts at Arcane Radio on Stitcher - iOS, Android and the Webplayer. Please consider becoming an Arcane Radio patron. Thanks...Lon

Hey folks...I would just like to ask you to consider a donation to Phantoms & Monsters. Yes, I do receive some funds through books and advertising...but it is not always enough to cover expenses - which include my Google advertising costs (soliciting reports), Arcane Radio fees, research access to private databases, etc. If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go direct to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. Thanks for your continued support. Lon









Hey folks...some of the team members at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research are in the process of scheduling personal / speaking appearances in south central Pennsylvania and north central Maryland. These events will be attended by at least 2 of our investigative team. It can be promoted events, paranormal group meetings, etc. We will NOT charge any appearance fees, but do request that our books and other items be available for sale at the event. I'm interested in your thoughts on this proposal? If you have an event for us to consider, please contact me at 410-241-5974 or my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com

UNEXPLAINED ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?











You can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

I've been receiving a high number of possible Bigfoot and upright canine sightings throughout Mississippi recently. Today I received another.The witness VK was driving north along River Rd. South near McComb, Mississippi in Pike County. He had just passed Brent Rd. and was approaching the access road to a large poultry processing facility.As he got nearer, he noticed a tall dark reddish colored hairy hominid standing by the farm sign. The height of the sign was approximately 8 foot and the creature was at least as tall. He got an excellent look at the unknown beast as it turned its upper body while watching VK drive by. The witness said the eyes shined from the car lights and gave off a orange-colored glow. He also stated that the arms were extraordinary long, to the point where the hands nearly reached the knees.VK drove forward to the nearest turn-off so that he could go back and take another look, but the Bigfoot was gone when he returned.This sighting occurred on November 6, 2019 at around 9 pm local time. Lon********************************************************************************