8 Ft. Dark Reddish Bigfoot Observed in Pike County, Mississippi

I've been receiving a high number of possible Bigfoot and upright canine sightings throughout Mississippi recently. Today I received another.
The witness VK was driving north along River Rd. South near McComb, Mississippi in Pike County. He had just passed Brent Rd. and was approaching the access road to a large poultry processing facility.
As he got nearer, he noticed a tall dark reddish colored hairy hominid standing by the farm sign. The height of the sign was approximately 8 foot and the creature was at least as tall. He got an excellent look at the unknown beast as it turned its upper body while watching VK drive by. The witness said the eyes shined from the car lights and gave off a orange-colored glow. He also stated that the arms were extraordinary long, to the point where the hands nearly reached the knees.
VK drove forward to the nearest turn-off so that he could go back and take another look, but the Bigfoot was gone when he returned.
This sighting occurred on November 6, 2019 at around 9 pm local time. Lon
Glitch at the Car Wash
“I used to work at a car wash. While that’s not important, one day I was drying the cars out front, and I saw a guy that worked with me walking around the parking lot. From my view he walked behind a sign, and as continuity goes I instinctively expected he would walk through to the other side. I waited about 4 seconds cause I was like, hmm, that’s kinda weird, but not unusual. Then I saw him start walking from where he originally came into my line of view! He walked behind the sign like last time and continued to go to his car. It was very strange for me and although I’ve never told it and forgot about it, this video just made me remember. Send me your replies if you’ve had anything similar happen! Truly wild.” JZ
