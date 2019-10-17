Who Are The 'Blonde Ones?'

I was 17 and working as a hostess at Red Lobster. I'm not gonna give exact location. Anyway, we were pretty dead. A couple hours before closing time. It was a snowy weeknight. I'm the only one up at the host stand. In walks three individuals. An older woman, I'd say maybe late 30s. Older man, maybe same age as the woman. And a young man. All very tall. All with the same hair color, really light blonde. Exact same facial features. All wearing pretty much the same thing. Unremarkable but clean black clothes.
It sounds crazy trying to explain how weird this was. But they looked like clones with different genders and slightly different ages. They had not a blemish. Not a wrinkle or hair out of place. And they all had the exact same facial expression. Kinda smiling politely but I swear it felt like they were looking into my soul.
For some reason I totally froze in shock. I guess maybe I could sense something was weird. Anyway. After standing there in shock for, I don't know, how long I stuttered 'hello.' They didn't respond. Just kept the same facial expression. Grabbed menus and gestured for them follow me. They did. I seated them and told them their server would be with them shortly. They kept the same expression and as I turned to walk away all turned their heads in the same way at the same time to watch me.
I know it probably sounds like nothing but I swear it was so freaking weird.
I came home and told my mom about it and she told me about a time when she was working her first job at 16 at McDonalds. Closing shift. Only one there. Tall pale dude with white blonde hair just like the people I saw, except his was long. She said he came up to the counter and smiled at her. Just smiled. Said not a word but clicked his extremely long finger nails on the counter. She kept asking him what she could get for him until she finally got creeped out enough to go in the back.
Has anyone had an experience like this or have any idea what the hell this was? Because I know in my bones they were not normal humans. MM
**********
White Light-Reflecting Quadruped
I've never told anyone this outside of my small friend circle. I’m genuinely curious as to what others might think it is. This happened a few years ago. I’m from Ontario, Canada and the amount of trails out here is astounding. The set of trails I walk on a regular basis cut through the city I live in and run along the river. There’s plenty of wildlife and on a few occasions I’ve sat and watched deer along the riverside. Whatever this was it was unlike anything I’d seen before, even if it was only for a brief moment.
It was the summertime. So my friend Kendra and I were out on the trails while the sun was setting. It was getting dark and because of how dense the trees and bush are along the trails, it was getting harder and harder to see even if the sun hadn't set completely. I had my phone flashlight out so we could at least see the trail. I also had some music playing. I had stopped for a second to change the song and Kendra suddenly goes "What's that?" After a series of noises broke out beside us. Slowly, I turn my flashlight to the bush off on the left side of the path. The light shines on this large, white figure. It was so white it was pretty much reflecting the light I was shining on to it. It was walking on 4 legs and was way too large to be a deer. Too white, too. From what I remember it had skin. No fur. It wasn't a dog. If I could describe the texture in the short amount of time I had between me looking at this thing and booking it, it was almost rubbery looking. This was all I could take in before it ran off in the opposite direction of where we were looking. I didn't stick around for very long either. The two of us took off running.
We joked about it a lot, saying we saw the rake and that my last words would have been 'same'. I surprisingly didn't feel any fear right away. The fear didn't set in until after we ran away from whatever it was. Maybe that came from the sudden shock of seeing this white figure running away through the trees and brush. Needless to say I don't walk those trails at dusk anymore. R
**********
Facebook event announcement: Carlyn Beccia - Author / Illustrator / Speaker - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
Hey folks...some of the team members at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research are contemplating personal / speaking appearances in south central Pennsylvania and north central Maryland. These events will be attended by at least 2 of our investigative team. It can be promoted events, paranormal group meetings, etc. We will NOT charge any appearance fees, but do request that our books and other items be available for sale at the event. I'm interested in your thoughts on this proposal? If you have an event for us to consider, please contact me at 410-241-5974 or my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Government Document Shows Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Sightings Two Months Ago
Climate change will reverse Earth to an extreme period from 3 million years ago
10-Foot Crocodile is a New Species
Thomas Edison and the Mysterious Spirit Phone
George Adamski and His 1959 Trip to New Zealand
Katy Elizabeth - 'Champ Search' Field Researcher - Arcane Radio on Podbean
Katy Elizabeth - 'Champ Search' Field Researcher - Arcane Radio on YouTube
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
**********
People are Seeing Something: A Survey of Lake Monsters in the United States and Canada
The Loch Ness Mystery Reloaded
North American Lake Monsters: Stories
Lake Monster Mysteries: Investigating the World's Most Elusive Creatures
Nessie: Exploring the Supernatural Origins of the Loch Ness Monster
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved