White Eyes in the Window

“I was camping with my daughter at my dad's house. He lives in the middle of nowhere, hours away from any town. We were sleeping in a trailer outside his house. I heard footsteps in the grass because I had the windows open (it was hot). I thought it was my step-mom trying to spook us because she's done that before. I grabbed the flashlight, anticipating to catch her by surprise, when the knocking started. I said, 'Hello,' thinking she might have something to tell us, and the knocking stopped. I waited for her to say something but she didn't. My daughter screamed then, as a face appeared in the window above her bed. She said, later, that it looked like a child with white eyes, but it must have been floating because the windows were too high up for a child to look through. She slept with me the rest of the night. I kept thinking I heard footsteps and tapping on the trailer throughout the night. When I woke up the next morning, we found hand-prints on the glass but no footprints around the trailer or tracks in the mud. When I told my dad about it, he laughed and said we must have been imagining things. My step-mom swore she didn't go out that night. Still creeps me out till this day.” RD
Bigfoot Encounter in Michigan Upper Peninsula
“First time I saw one was in (outside) Toledo, Ohio in 1964. One walked right in front of the bay window that was 5-6 feet off the ground (it was a tall monster). I saw another one in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, that was a close one. I was fishing in a small boat close to the shore when one came close and freaked me out for a long time. I still don't camp anymore in the woods.
I was about 15, I think, when I went on a camping trip to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. I'm from Toledo, Ohio and have lived close to trees and the woods all my life. Well, I went with an aunt and uncle with the pop up camper (not too safe). It was an okay trip to the campgrounds on some lake in the middle of BFE. The night we got there something took the bag of food my uncle put on a super high tree branch. It was gone in the morning, I knew something was out there. The light brought us out of the camper and we saw the bag was gone (spooky already). Later on in the morning, I wanted to go fishing (in a row boat) of all things. I was probably rowing for a half an hour to get to the other side of the lake and found a cove. So I went in the cove and tossed a line in the water (fishing) it wasn’t but a short time and I heard thunder. That was enough to get me ready to leave as storms are not fun when its cold. As soon as I reeled in the line, I noticed a doe that was standing near the water and getting a drink. She turned to run and froze in her tracks. I looked at the top of the little hill that had a path on it and saw a real live Bigfoot. It was standing up and moving back and forth. I was already in third gear when I saw that. I've heard that some of them like human food (me). I don't know what happened to that baby doe but I'm sure it was caught.” WE
Trout Lake Ghosts
“I lived in Trout Lake, Michigan 30 miles west of Saint Ignace. I rented a cabin by the bluff overlooking Trout Lake. At first I thought it was me misplacing things. My kids complained about being touched. Across the road was a power grid. One day I was mowing my lawn in the front of the cabin and noticed someone walking on the road about a quarter mile away. When I stopped the lawn mower I kept my eye on him. Then he became transparent and faded away. The kids and me the following week took a walk down the road. I looked in the ditch and there was a broken cross that marked were some one was killed on the road. I was awakened by a figure standing at the foot of my bed. It had an old long coat and an old cowboy hat on. On day A friend of mine and I were standing on the bluff by the power lines that cut through the woods. We ran into a man that worked for the power company. I said, 'It's a nice view up here.' He said, 'Yeah, it is. Too bad you're standing on a grave yard.' I said, 'WHAT!' He said, 'That's where they buried the bums that died on the railroad cars that used to merge in Trout Lake over a hundred years ago.' I moved shortly after that.” PM
