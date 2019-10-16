'Were we chased by a Hellhound?'

I believe my husband and I saw a Hellhound.



We live in rural northern Idaho. And we both hunt. So we know everything about animals, even in pitch darkness.



We don't have normal plumbing. We have to turn on an electric well every morning to fill it up. Our tank can last us three to four days, but we like it filled, just in case. There are other tanks like that scatter in the woods. Just waiting for someone to buy the land and build a home.



We were taking a walk and it got dark so we went back home. However on our way home we saw something, not human or animal, near one the well. It was hunched over like it was eating. We walk carefully closer, about 20 feet from this thing. Trying to figure out what it is. To large for a stray dog or wolf and to small for a bear. But what ever it was, it looked at us with red eyes. I've never been more scared in my life. My husband is scared of nothing and he was scared to. We took off running. My God we never ran so fast in our lives.



It did chase for a while, then it just disappeared. We got to our house and it was just gone. We knew it was behind us when we left the woods, but we couldn't see it. We locked all the windows and door that night.



We talk to one of the town locals about the thing we saw. He showed us a picture of a Hellhound. He told us stories about people meeting the Hellhound in the same area. Always near a well, roads, crossroads, or places of death. Seeing him once will bring us happiness, seeing him twice will bring us sorrow, and seeing him three times will bring us death.



I don't know what we saw, but Hellhound is the only explanation. DL

When I was in college, I lived in a dorm for Native students. It was the first multicultural house in the Greek Village, and we were so proud. About 9 of us lived there. The college was built on our tribe's old wintering grounds, and the school had disposed of things in a pretty shady way back in the 70s and 80s.



Anyway, over the first few months we lived there, several of us noticed strange things. We weren't comfortable by ourselves. We'd see black people shapes out of the corners of our eyes. Somebody even swore they had a conversation with me, when I wasn't in the house. They said the "me" was a bit off and vacant and strange, but they couldn't figure out why. This happened with a few of us. Things were being broken and misplaced. We would hear strange wind noises sometimes.



We finally went to someone in our tribe who dealt with things like this. He came and cleared the house with tobacco and water. We prayed, and cleansed ourselves. Two of us stayed in the house while he worked. I distinctly remember him walking through the darkened living room, opening the door, and hearing what sounded like a tornado whiz through the room very quickly. Then it was over. Turns out it wasn't malevolent or anything. Just something that had attached itself to the land. We never had any problems after the cleansing. RD

Obviously Slenderman is a creepy pasta but this isn't slender man. There's a farm behind my house, separated by a canal. The farm stretches maybe about 1000 feet back before it hits a tree line. A couple weeks ago, I was eating dinner and was staring out at the farm. It was maybe 20 minutes until nightfall. I saw what looked like a really tall, gray version of Gumby walk out of the tree line, take two really large lunges, then disappear back into the tree line. It was much too tall to be a person. The next night, at the same time, the same exact thing happened except my parents were with me. I asked them if they saw that and they just said "saw what?". Then it happened AGAIN the third night. So either my body its giving me random hallucinations in sync with my bodies time clock or there's some weird Slender-Gumby demon living on the farm behind my house. I haven't been home much recently so I haven't been able to look for it again but if I'm able to, I'm gonna try and take a picture. I don't know how well that will work given the distance that I see it, but I can try. Anonymous

Buzz Light Year and Woody the Cowboy visit the Cosmic Ray’s Venus table at the West Virginia Great Outdoors Convention, Saturday, 7 September 2019, in Kingwood, WV. As to the upcoming Hoshi Star Borne Illumination Conference and ET Halloween Costume Party on Thursday, 31 October 2019, Jennifer wondered if any of those in costume might themselves really be extraterrestrials. “After all,” she opined, “Is there any better way for an ET to infiltrate a UFO conference?”

