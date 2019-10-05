Upright Canine Observed in Pentwater, Michigan

I had stayed at my friend's place by Lansing for a couple of weeks and decided to take off and head towards the shore of Lake Michigan, up through Petoskey and over to the UP.
It was dark by the time I got to Pentwater, a small resort town on the shore of Lake Michigan in the western part of the state. I was kind of confused at a stop sign and lurched to a stop, started and stopped. I looked up and there was a police officer stopped to my right. I decided to make a right turn, then turn into a neighborhood. I made my way back to the main road and took a right.
As I turned back on to the main road, I saw a small hill going up into a wooded area on the left. I saw some sort of animal in the grassy area between the road and the trees. I thought to myself 'oh cool, I'm going to see some wildlife, like a possum or badger or something.' But as I got near it, it seemed to move in a very unnatural away for an animal like that. Sort of too fast and too jerky as it ran to the side and then down the hill. It appeared to be brown and reddish tobacco colored, and furry. It looked much larger too, more like human size.
After I passed it, I looked up in my rear view mirror. The animal had stood up on its hind legs, and ran across the street leaning over with its front arms hanging down. Classic werewolf type horror movie pose.
I had been planning on camping out in that area, but no way! I drove over two hours before I stopped. DE
Massive UFO
“Back in the summer of 1991, my brother-in-law at the time and I were coming in from a long day in the logging bushes. It was about dark and he reached over and tapped me on the arm and said "What the #$^* is that?" He pointed to the sky... a boomerang about the size of a shopping center parking lot was slowly gliding along, no noise no wind, just floating along the highway. We followed it for, I figure, about five minutes until we lost it behind the hills and trees. We told everyone about it and, man, that was a mistake. We were talked about for a while and ridiculed so bad. I know what I saw and I know it was not from our planet. You'll never convince me that we are alone in this universe and one day, we all will be confronted by them and the world will change to a totally different belief system... Mark my words, they are here!!!” MC
