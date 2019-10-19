Unsettling UFO Encounters

UFO Causes Sunburn
“I saw a UFO when one of my friends was dropping me off at my house from the movies (by the way, if you were wondering, I went too the movie Ready Player One... Great movie). So I thought I saw something in the sky. I looked up and saw a wired warped egg shape and it was moving really fast and it had bright lights of red yellow and green. I told my dad so we went out and saw a bright flash and it was gone. That was about last year (2018) over the cloudless night sky in Saskatchewan, Canada. After that, I got a sun burn.” G
UFO Caused Farm Equipment to Die
“I recently found out that my grandfather may have had an encounter. He was a farmer down here in Mississippi and was out with some other men working one day, when all of a sudden there was a bright blinding light from above. As soon as the light came every piece of farming equipment immediately stopped working/died. It only lasted a few minutes but it took about 5 to 10 minutes for the equipment to start back up after the light left. Now my grandpa never told me this story and passed away when I was 17 but my mom (who is a no nonsense kind of woman) told me recently and said that she remembered the day it happened. She said my grandpa and the other men were so freaked out about the experience that they all went home for the day and after that my grandpa never spoke of it again. Not the only weird creepy story I've learned about my relatives lately. But thought you would maybe enjoy this one.” AP
That Was No Weather Balloon
“I believe they exist. Back in late 2013 or the beginning of 2014 I was driving to work around 6:00 AM and I had passed where the two freeways cross and above me there was an object that was like a diamond shape and when the sun hit it, it reflected. At first I thought it was a hot air balloon because well I live in Albuquerque and we see those things in the air all the time. But then I realized it didn't have a basket attached to it also it was winter. You only see the hot air balloons between spring thru fall. I wanted to take a picture but I was driving too fast. When the news reported it. They didn't know what it was either but of course it was assumed to be a weather balloon. That was no weather balloon.” MG
'Creeped' Out by UFO
“One day at my grandmas house, I saw four lights in the sky circling above and it didn’t just disappear real quick it stayed there for about five minutes. It wasn’t thunder or lightning... the sky was clear and the night was hot so it couldn’t have been storming and I’m so confused on what it was I started recording but I deleted the video, sadly. I just wanted to forget about it, it creeped me out too much. Can anyone explain to me what that was? I saw that like a year ago (in 2018) and I still remember it up to this day.” WA
