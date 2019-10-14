Unexplained Time Warp

My friend Steve came to town (Chico, CA) for New Years (he lives two hours south of where I live). It was New Years Eve, so we went out to dinner. During dinner, he was telling me about an amazing pillow he'd bought at the Bed, Bath and Beyond near where he lives and said he wanted to take me to Bed, Bath and Beyond after dinner to buy me one of those fabulous pillows. So I agreed. It being winter, it was already dark outside and it was five minutes before 6:00 PM. The store manager informed us as we walked into the store that we had 5 minutes since it was New Years Eve, they would be closing at 6:00 PM. We quickly scurried to look through the pillows, not finding the one Steve wanted to purchase.
We heard the announcement that the store was closing and to please exit the store. The store manager had to unlock the door to let us out, as it was exactly 6:00 PM. We'd parked near the store entrance and as we got into the car, Steve saw a Krispy Kreme donut shop across the street and suggested we go there to get some donuts. We turned out of the Bed, Bath and Beyond parking lot and the first sign we saw said 'Chico: 15 Miles.' What!!?? I live in Chico. We are in Chico. So how did we get 15 miles away in a matter of 3 to 5 seconds from driving out of that parking lot?? We were speechless, shocked and Steve was actually frightened. We kept driving, heading to my house. We arrived at my house at 6:45 PM, 45 minutes after leaving Bed, Bath and Beyond but the drive is only about a 10 minutes to my house. We talked about it with my family and Steve called his family as soon as we got to my house to share our strange and unexplained experience with them. We're still both stumped as to what happened. There's no way we could have driven 15 miles in the opposite direction of my house in a matter of a few seconds, so what happened to us?” RS
Bright Light / Time Warp
“The loss of time thing happened to me once. I was on the phone with my girfriend at the time and she asked me to come out to her house. She lived about 10 minutes outside of the town I lived in. So as soon as I hung up with her I jumped into the car and left to her house. I remember being on the highway about 2 miles from her house, I looked up in the sky to see a very bright light which descended on the vehicle. Next thing I know I’m pulling up to her house and when she came to the car she asked, “what took you so long to get here?” I said, “I came straight here” and she said, “It took you at least 45 minutes to get here.” Till this day I can’t remember what happened after the light came down on the car. All I remember was pulling up to her house and thinking to myself, “that was weird.” NA
Transparent Being Hovers Over Girl
“When I was about 12 years old, I was at my grandmother's house for the weekend around 1984. It was the middle of the afternoon and I had walked to the corner of the block and as I looked up at the sky I saw this almost transparent being that had an outline around it that was a brilliant white. It had slowly come down and hovered about 40 ft above me for about 30 seconds and then it just shot up into the clouds and an incredible rate of speed! I will NEVER forget that day! Maybe it was an angel, that's all my mind could make sense of it!” TU
