The 'Shadow Figure' Had A Face

I recently received the following account:
Hi, I have seen a lot of things over the years- like, a LOT (it runs in my family), but I saw something about two weeks ago that I can't make any sense of. Normally, if I research enough, I can find out what the entity was. Not this time. I have absolutely no idea what this was.
I was in our downstairs bathroom one afternoon, and the door was open because no one else was home. I noticed some movement outside the bathroom on the nearby wall. I figured it was probably just a shadow person, but it wasn't like any that I've ever seen. It was fairly small and compact, and it was doing these somersaults right on the wall, it almost looked like part of it was IN the wall and the side facing me was outside of it.
I remembered how one of my kids had asked me recently a lot of questions about shadow people, and I thought I'd try to take in more details on this thing, especially since there was no bad vibe coming off it. There was no fear, anger, etc., no bad smell, no indication whatsoever that it had ill intent. So, I stood up and walked around a bit to make sure it wasn't a trick of light or anything. It wasn't. It was spinning around and around right there on the wall. It didn't seem to care that I was walking around in front of it.
My daughter had asked me a few weeks before to try to find out what shadow people want, but I don't think I'll ever do that. I don't think speaking to them is a good idea, really. With this one, though, I finally straight-up asked it what it wanted.
As soon as I said that, it stopped spinning and turned so that its face was toward me. Its face was very large for its size, and it looked pale and skeletal. It also looked surprised. I seriously think it either had no idea I was there or had no I idea that I could see it before I said something. I didn't like the look of the face, and it was kind of shocking to me. I've never seen one with much of a face before. I took off into the next room, and I haven't seen that thing since.
I seriously have no idea what was happening. I can't even come up with any decent parameters to search for it. Any searches I've done have turned up nothing at all. I can't find any stories, legends, cryptids, myths, etc., that sound like this thing. I was hoping that with your site and so many humanoid sightings cataloged, you may have heard of something like this?
Sincerely, LS
**********
I recently received the following account:
I was sitting in my room of my house with my Chow mix dog. She is not scared of anything. Actually hard to keep her away from harm. She suddenly whined, got up with tail between her legs and slumped head down out of the room. I said 'what's wrong girl?' when a small face peeked around the door frame. A black eyed typical grey. 3' tall. I said "oh hell no!" Then I am unable to move and there are 5 or more around me poking kinda seemed happy to see me or that's the feeling I got.
Next...I'm in a large metallic room and an object is circling the length of the top of this round room. Opposite me stands a thin tall grey and I feel as though I am expected to return it to him via mind which I did. Ok...next I remember sneaking on another vessel and encountering red lizard like being that was guarding or running a large room with children. Mixed children it seems...big heads some some black eyed. Others more human looking. I then flash to lights and sirens kinda going off everywhere. And running with children in tow. Next I am looking into the eyes of this little child who's eyes are so large and such a true brown color. No mixing of colors like most eyes but just a solid big brown iris. Very mesmerizing. But we had soot like black burnt marks on our faces and she was crying and I cried as well. I remember thinking it was such a fight I could only save one child and I collapsed to my knees. At this point I felt as though my heart was stopping I felt as I was going to die. Just then one of the smaller guys hung a bright bright light blue glowing I can't express how bright it was considering it was no more than a grain of sand size. It sank into my chest as I awoke in my bed finishing the statement. "Oh hell no!"
I have and never will forget that. I have had other instances but nothing that leaves me with as much memories. I need to know what happened. GG
**********
Facebook event announcement: Eric Mintel - Bucks County Paranormal Investigations - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
Hey folks...some of the team members at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research are in the process of scheduling personal / speaking appearances in south central Pennsylvania and north central Maryland. These events will be attended by at least 2 of our investigative team. It can be promoted events, paranormal group meetings, etc. We will NOT charge any appearance fees, but do request that our books and other items be available for sale at the event. I'm interested in your thoughts on this proposal? If you have an event for us to consider, please contact me at 410-241-5974 or my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Why giant squid, the once mythical kraken of the deep, are still mystifying scientists 150 years after they were discovered
The Bizarre Case of the St. Johns River Monster
Doomsday Plane Doomed by Bird
In a Rare Case of the Lazarus Syndrome, a Woman is Declared Dead Twice
Chicago Follows Oakland, Decriminalizes Psychedelic Plants
Carlyn Beccia - Author / Illustrator / Speaker - Arcane Radio on Podbean
Carlyn Beccia - Author / Illustrator / Speaker - Arcane Radio on YouTube
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
**********
Wood Knocks Volume 3: Journal of Sasquatch Research
The Black Diary: M.I.B, Women in Black, Black-Eyed Children, and Dangerous Books
Chasing the Elusive Pennsylvania Bigfoot: A Cryptid from Another Reality
Haunted Hills and Hollows: What Lurks in Greene County Pennsylvania
Black Eyed Children: Revised 2nd Edition
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved