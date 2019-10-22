Red Eyes In My Window!

“I had, what I thought, a Bigfoot walk up to my window when I was in 5th grade in the mid-1960s. It had glowing red eyes. I didn’t know what it was back then but I never forgot the eyes and the way it walked or glided. It was jet black too. Shadow man? We thought our home was haunted. We lived in many homes where we had “peeping toms” now I know. I’ve had other encounters.” DD
Hog As Big As A Car!
“About 15 years ago (in 2001), my parents were driving on an old Indian trail that went up over the mountain from Cades Cove in Tennessee. They saw a giant hog that they described as being as big as a car! Needless to say, they didn't get out to take a selfie with it.” SM
Lost Doll / Bright Light
“I believe in alien abduction because of what happened to me when I was little. When I was very small, young enough to barely remember, I was in bed, and I lost my doll. I knew that I'd had it with me earlier that night. I got out of bed and went looking for it. I saw it on my front porch. When I went to pick it up, I saw a bright white light, and I don't remember anything after that. I woke up the next morning in my bed, and didn't remember until much later in life. Every once in a while, there would be a bright white light outside my window, and I knew it was a symbol for me to come outside. So I would. For years and years, I thought these were only dreams. Until recently when I was talking to my mother. She told me that there was a night where she had put me to bed, and went to check on me but couldn't find me. She looked all over the house, and finally, on the front porch, where she found me with my doll, and put me back into bed. I was sound asleep.” SD
Eric Mintel - Bucks County Paranormal Investigations - Arcane Radio
Hey folks...some of the team members at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research are in the process of scheduling personal / speaking appearances in south central Pennsylvania and north central Maryland. These events will be attended by at least 2 of our investigative team. It can be promoted events, paranormal group meetings, etc. We will NOT charge any appearance fees, but do request that our books and other items be available for sale at the event. I'm interested in your thoughts on this proposal? If you have an event for us to consider, please contact me at 410-241-5974 or my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com
