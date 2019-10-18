Red Eyed Anomalies Continually Observed in Rural Eastern Kentucky

I recently received the following account:
I live in a small town in eastern Kentucky. Back in the woods. This is the second time I’ve witnessed this. The first sighting, I knew it was some kind of creature that was out of the ordinary. But I couldn’t figure it out. One night my fiancee and I were talking about ghosts, and aliens, and other things we’ve seen. He began telling me about a time he was with a friend, driving down a back road. His buddy wanted to stop to get a beer from the bed of the truck, so they stopped and my boyfriend said he instantly froze because he seen this huge black thing with red eyes flying towards the truck. They sped off and didn’t look back.
Well, when he described what he'd seen, that’s when it struck me. That’s what I saw from my front porch. It was after midnight, and what got my attention was the sounds of tree branches cracking and leaves shaking, followed by a whooshing sound. Like a large bird or something. It did circles around me from the hillside, to the other side. Thru the trees all I could make out was a dark shadow and red eyes. I can’t exactly remember the date but it was around this time last year (Fall 2018). At 2 am on 10/19/19 same thing happened. Same scenario, on my front porch smoking a cigarette, I saw it again. Unfortunately I have no pictures for proof, but by God I’ll have the camera ready from now on. KM
NOTE: I've been receiving a fair number of flying cryptid sighting in eastern Kentucky recently. Lon
