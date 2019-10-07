Possible 'Chicago Mothman' Recently Observed in Rosemont, Illinois

The following information was posted at Manuel Navarette's UFO Clearinghouse via MUFON UFO Stalker. Hopefully, our team can find the witness in order to get more information:
Sighting Basics
Case 103855
Sighted - 2019-10-05 21:45
Submitted - 2019-10-07 10:09
(Reported 1 Day Later)
Source - MUFON
Summary - Tall thin winged creature
Sighting Location
Approximation to protect the reporters identity
City - Rosemont
Region - Illinois
Country - United States
Postal Code - 60018
Sighting Specifics
Distance - 21-100 Feet
Altitude - Landed
Duration - 00:00:30
Features - None
Flight Path - Straight Line Path
Shape = Other
Detailed Description
I was sitting in my car awaiting my next Uber/Lyft call. I was parked on the side of the road near Toll Booth Plaza 31. It is a spot many drivers share. Drivers like to park to be close to the O’Hare terminals, which allows us to pick up rides from the airport. As I was sitting there, fiddling around my car. I saw something walk out of the trees. It was a tall creature about 6-7 feet tall and kind of hunched over. It walked with a sort of gait like almost a waddle. It was completely black when it swiveled its head. I saw two bright red eyes glowing. This thing opened a pair of large wings, as wide as it was tall and began to flap them. It took off and headed to the south toward that large indoor driving range and the baseball park. It was gone in a few seconds.
NOTE: As soon as more information is obtained, it will be added to this report and then posted on the Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map. Lon
