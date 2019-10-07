Monday, October 07, 2019

Possible 'Chicago Mothman' Recently Observed in Rosemont, Illinois


The following information was posted at Manuel Navarette's UFO Clearinghouse via MUFON UFO Stalker. Hopefully, our team can find the witness in order to get more information:

Sighting Basics

Case 103855
Sighted - 2019-10-05 21:45
Submitted - 2019-10-07 10:09
(Reported 1 Day Later)
Source - MUFON
Summary - Tall thin winged creature

Sighting Location

Approximation to protect the reporters identity
City - Rosemont
Region - Illinois
Country - United States
Postal Code - 60018

Sighting Specifics

Distance - 21-100 Feet
Altitude - Landed
Duration - 00:00:30
Features - None
Flight Path - Straight Line Path
Shape = Other

Detailed Description

I was sitting in my car awaiting my next Uber/Lyft call. I was parked on the side of the road near Toll Booth Plaza 31. It is a spot many drivers share. Drivers like to park to be close to the O’Hare terminals, which allows us to pick up rides from the airport. As I was sitting there, fiddling around my car. I saw something walk out of the trees. It was a tall creature about 6-7 feet tall and kind of hunched over. It walked with a sort of gait like almost a waddle. It was completely black when it swiveled its head. I saw two bright red eyes glowing. This thing opened a pair of large wings, as wide as it was tall and began to flap them. It took off and headed to the south toward that large indoor driving range and the baseball park. It was gone in a few seconds.
NOTE: As soon as more information is obtained, it will be added to this report and then posted on the Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom #ChicagoMothman

The Phantoms & Monsters 'Encounters' series - 7 books available

Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts

THE OWLMAN AND OTHERS

The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story

The Mothman of Point Pleasant

Mothman: Real Life Sightings

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,