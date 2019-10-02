Possible Bigfoot Encounter in Northampton County, PA

“I live in Northampton County, Pennsylvania. I was walking on the opening day of spring turkey 2015, 3:30 AM, and bumped some deer bedding down off the main trail across from a field. I saw 4 to 5 white tails jumping away and snort/wheezing about 25 yards in front of me, off to my left. I was a little startled. I wasn’t expecting to bump deer bedding down so close to the trail. Well, as I’m standing, watching the deer go off, I heard distinct heavy foot bi-pedal foot falls in the field off to my right going away from me towards the wood line. I can’t remember how many, maybe 5 or 6, but they were heavy and I could hear the thudding as they went. It was like a truck was going through the trees and it sounded like it turned diagonally, to its left while going up the mountain.
I have encountered big bears up close before, in the Catskills, not in PA yet, although I’ve seen plenty of bear signs, and they never made heavy bipedal foot falls nor do they make so much loud noise crashing through the woods. Bears can get big and make some noise but not like this. Anyway, the crashing through the woods went on for under a minute but I was frozen with fear for about 5 to 10 minutes. I only had my .12 gauge with 3 turkey loads and no other firearm. I had rushed out of the house because I wanted to get to my spot early. Well finally I was able to walk to my spot and nothing else happened.
I don’t know what it was but it had to be really big. No smells, no vocalizations, and no visual. Just a little freaky. Maybe it could have been a very large bear that was creeping up on those deer. I don't know but I did hear of a hunter seeing one during this past 2017 in deer season near the same public game lands I had my experience.” AK
**********
Huge Creature Chasing a Pack of Hogs
“I had my own experience I guess you could call it. It was at Camp Shelby, Texas. I had been driving a track recovery vehicle back from the field, taking it back to the motor pool and was late at night, between 1:00 and 3:00 in the morning and there was a pack of hogs that ran across the road in front of me. They were probably 50 to 100 yards and I had all the lights on that VTR. But just like 3 to 5 seconds behind those hogs was something huge, black and hairy looking, and on all fours! And on all fours, this thing looked taller than the vehicle, or at least over my head and me in the cockpit! But I didn’t know what the hell it was, so I floored that vehicle I was driving!!!” HH
**********
Facebook event announcement: Adam Benedict - The Pine Barrens Institute - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
A Strange Dream and a Weird Man in Black
A Strange Vanishing on the Colorado River
'Ghost Girl' Photographed at Casino
Creepy Clown Frightens Family in Iowa
Controversy Surrounds Woman Who Allegedly Cries Solid Crystal Tears
David Sidoti - Independent Sasquatch Research Team - Arcane Radio on Podbean
David Sidoti - Independent Sasquatch Research Team - Arcane Radio on YouTube
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
**********
I Know What I Saw: Modern-Day Encounters with Monsters of New Urban Legend and Ancient Lore
Thieves in the Night: A Brief History of Supernatural Child Abductions
Beyond UFOs: The Science of Consciousness & Contact with Non Human Intelligence (Volume 1)
Otherworldly Encounters: Evidence of UFO Sightings and Abductions
Shadows of Deception: A groundbreaking investigation about Ufos, Ets and Alien Abductions
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved