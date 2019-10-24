Thursday, October 24, 2019

'More Than One' Bigfoot Killed at Ft. Lewis, Washington


“There are reports of similar encounters... that happened at Ft. Lewis in Washington state. A friend of mine was stationed there with the Stryker Brigade many years ago, and told me that soldiers have supposedly killed more than one Bigfoot during night maneuvers over the years. Not while he was stationed there. This was told to him by an older NCO. He said that there had allegedly been encounters with the critters since the base opened. It's a massive place and heavily wooded, and that the Bigfoot travel through the eastern part of the base, according to the NCO he talked to.” AW

NOTE: I have reported about encounters at Ft. Lewis for quite a while:

Military Personnel Bigfoot Encounters
Bigfoot vs. Military Reports

I Thought It Was A Huge Gorilla

September 2012 - Hunting Valley, Ohio: “I ran into one in September of 2012 in Hunting Valley Ohio while visiting my home from Arizona. My three dogs saw it as well. I thought it was a huge gorilla at the time. It stayed with us every night until we left in February. My family thought I was seeing things. A friend of mine also saw it one night and it was funny how he had a rough time explaining to me what he saw. It scared the daylights out of my dogs. One of them tried to jump into my arms and she is bigger than I am.” PL


