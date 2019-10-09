Wednesday, October 09, 2019

Large Bat-Like Cryptid Encountered in Barrington, Illinois


The following encounter account was posted on Reddit on Sept. 29, 2019. I followed up with the witness and recently talked to her by telephone:

I am so happy I stumbled onto this sub! This happened 2 days ago and I'm still so confused. I was driving home from work on a bright, sunny day. I get about a mile from my house. I live in a wooded area on Northern Illinois about an hour outside of Chicago. As I'm making my way down an unoccupied street, this creature runs in front of my car about 2 car lengths in front of my car. It was DEFINITELY a bat creature of some sort. I could clearly make out the shape of bat wings. But it wasn't flying. It was running like a gorilla. It would extend its wings out in front of itself and push itself forward, just like a gorilla does when it runs at full force. This thing was also SO black that looked almost flat. And it was HUGE. It was at least half the size of my dog, who is a 70lbs Pitbull/Boxer mix. I tried to search for giant bats in the area and I found some sightings of giant bats flying over Chicago over the last 2 years. I've also found some references to the Mothman and the Jersey Devil, but I don't think this thing was as big as a man. And none of the stories I've read mention these giant bats running. However, I did learn that vampire bats are the only species of bats that run. And based on videos of vampire bats running, this creature moves in a very similar manner. So, now I'm nervous about letting my dog out alone. Any theories are appreciated. KE

NOTE: I contacted KE through the message portal and then talked to her by telephone. Her description to me was that this being was jet black and the size of a human toddler. The wigs were outstretched with attached claws, similar to a bat. It ran across the street very quickly. She did not get a look at the head but said that the body was bat-like but more streamlined. The legs were long and resembled a canine's hocked leg with clawed feet.

This encounter in Barrington, Illinois. The witness had just turned onto Meadow Hill Rd. from W. County Line Rd when she noticed the creature cross the road in front of her. Could this have been a juvenile winged humanoid? Possibly a pet Flying Fox (though I don't think they can walk)? Lon

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom




NOTE: This will be my only post today. I have a appearance in Harrisburg, PA later today. Thanks....Lon

