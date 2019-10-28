Huge Black Bat-Winged Entity Observed by Multiple Witnesses in Rosemont, Illinois

I recently received the following information from Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse:
Incident Date: 10/19/2019 @ Approximately 2200
Reported Date: 10/23/2019
Source: UFO Clearinghouse
Status: Investigator has already reached out to the witness
Sighting Description:
We were staying at the Edward Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois for a wedding we were attending that was being held at the hotel. During the reception and dance, I stepped outside to smoke a cigarette and get away from all the noise for a few minutes. I took a walk toward the parking lot smoking and checking my phone when I heard a loud scream. It sounded like a woman screaming so I looked up in the direction of where the scream was coming from hoping it wasn’t really a woman in danger. Next to the parking lot is a large field with some trees but mostly a large, vacant lot. I used my cell phone’s flashlight to light the way and saw nothing except darkness. I walked over to the gravel path between the parking lot and the field, toward where my car was parked. That is when I heard something like wings flapping and something flew right over the top of me, about maybe 7-10 feet above me. I could have easily thrown a rock and hit it as it flew over me and away.
This thing was at least 6 feet tall and was solid black with large wings. It looked like a giant sized bat as it flew over the top of me. It was all black and kind of stuck out against the lights of the parking lot and the lights from around the area including the gas station across the street. Three other people saw it as well, including a couple who were walking across the parking lot as I heard them exclaiming about it. It flew toward the expressway and the BP gas station, this whole time it was screeching loud and flapping its wings hard like it was trying to gain height. When I lost sight of it, it was about the height of the billboard across the street still shrieking away.
Now I know I had been drinking during the wedding and was a little buzzed when I walked outside, but I was as sober as a judge after seeing this thing. It was unnatural and was pretty much the scariest thing I ever did see, but I know for a fact that I saw it and those other people saw it.
Investigator Notes:
I spoke to the witness over the weekend over the phone.
The witness states that he and his girlfriend were attending a mutual friend's wedding reception when he decided to step outside and smoke a cigarette. He stated when he first heard the screaming, it sounded almost like a woman in distress which make him look around to see if anyone needed help. He stated that as he walked along the gravel path, smoking and looking around and that is where he heard the sound of flapping. The witness said is sounded like when geese flap their wings only louder and deeper. It was then that he saw the entity fly over his head at a height of about a height of about 7 feet above his head. He said the creature was solid black, but still reflected light from the street lamps in the parking lot and the surrounding area. He stated that it looked like a giant bat, stating that there was no other way to describe what it looked like. When asked if he saw any red eyes or other distinguishing features, the witness stated that he did not.
The witness state that it was moving too fast for him to pick out any features other than the general description he gave. He did state that there are at least three other witnesses who saw the entity when it overflew the parking lot but he did not talk to them. The witness did state that he had been drinking alcohol during the reception but that he was not impaired in any way and that he could not have misidentified anything else that might have been in the area. The witness stated that he has heard geese and the sound the entity was making was completely different than the honking made by geese. I asked him to please describe the sound and he said it was a cross between a woman screaming and an animal growling. When asked what kind of animal, he stated it sounded like a mountain lion.
The witness did say that the creature did gain altitude very quickly and when it faded out of sight, it was over the nearby expressway and about the height of the billboard it had passed. The entity was still making the screeching noise and could still be heard as it went out of sight. When asked about flight characteristics, the witness did add that the creature had two short legs that it kept then straight behind him as he was in flight, therefore making it look like a bat in flight. When asked what he did after the sighting, he said he went back inside and told his girlfriend who dismissed it as him seeing a crane or other large bird. They rejoined the reception and the rest of the night was uneventful. When asked if he had tried to take video or a picture, the witness said that he was in shock and that he did not reach for his phone.
NOTE: The previous sighting report can be found at Rosemont, Illinois Winged Humanoid Witness Comes Forward
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom #ChicagoMothman
