Huge Bat-Winged Creature Encountered on Vancouver Island, BC

In the summer of 2008, my brother and I were returning home from Kennedy Lake (Vancouver Island, BC) on a logging road. I noticed something massive flying overhead. Surprised, I pointed it out to my brother too (passenger seat). We both watched this thing fly ahead of us for a minute or two. It flew like a bat, but was MASSIVE. My brother and I are certain of what we saw and it still sticks with us to this day. Any similar sightings? Let me know if you have more questions. Thanks RP

I called RP and received more information. RP and his brother were driving home along a wide logging road near Kennedy Lake on Vancouver Island, BC. Suddenly, at approximately 5 pm local time, a huge bat-winged being flew over the car and maintained flight about 30 ft in front of them. RP sped up in order to stay near the winged anomaly. They were able to watch it for 30 seconds to 1 minute and got an excellent view.RP's described the entity as resembling a monstrous bat-like creature. The wings were like that of a bat or mythical gargoyle and it flew in the same manner as a bat, but at a much slower flapping rate. The wing span was almost as wide as the road, at least 10 ft. It was all black in color. The body was long and thin. They never got a very good look at the head. The legs were very long and tapered, extending behind the flying being.They were both shocked at what they were observing. RP, his brother and family were very familiar with the outdoors, particularly the fauna of Vancouver Island. RP stated that he searched online for an idea of what they saw, and stumbled upon my contact information. He felt comfortable enough to share his information with me. Lon