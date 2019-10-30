Did White Owl Encounters Cause Abnormalities?

About ten years ago I was driving around the lake roads with a friend, late at night. We come up to this white owl sitting in the middle of the road. I might have thought nothing of it, except for it didn't move. I stopped my car in front of it, tried honking, flashing my lights, and it just stared us down. So I creep around it.
We get up the road about two miles more, and turn a corner. There in the middle of the road is this really long, slender, white figure sprawled out, taking up nearly the entire span of the street. My friend and I freaked out, like I swear she even yelled "is that a f*cking alien?!" From a distance, it did distinctly look like a humanoid figure, with a notable shoulder formation and limbs.
So I drive up a little closer to it, and it becomes clear that the thing is another white owl, with it's wings spread out, like it was dead or taking a defensive posture. I'm not sure. I had to drive partly in the grass to get around it, the whole time my friend freaking out "go, go, go, go, let's get back into town."
Looking back there are definitely a couple weird things about that incident other than the weird coincidence of seeing two white owls behaving strangely out there, in a region where white owls aren't that common. The first weird thing is that the way the figure appeared to us from a distance was so different from what it became when we got up close. My brain doesn't really like processing it. The other weird thing is that the figure was so long. I don't think that any owl has a wingspan as long as this wingspan would have had to be for it to take up the entire road like that.
Then about three weeks later I was with two different friends, driving around again. I had my window down, and a white owl swooped down from the trees. You could see it leaving the trees from the front windshield, but there was no time to react, before it nearly flew into my open window. I remember seeing its face there, like inches from mine in that split second before it veered back up.
This was shortly before I developed really bad anxiety for the first time. I got home one night that summer after I'd been out pretty late, and I had a sore throat. So I looked in the mirror, and in the back of my throat, on the wall just past the uvula was a hole, about the size of a pencil eraser.
It was a very perfect shape, and it had smooth edges, like it wasn't a wound. There was no puss around it, no bleeding. It made no sense at all. I understandably freaked the hell out, rushed in and made my mom look (I was about 18, still living with my mom). She didn't believe me at first, but then I remember seeing the look on her face go from skepticism to horror when she actually peered inside my mouth.
But when we got to the hospital, whatever had been wrong with my throat was fixed. There was no evidence that a hole had ever been back there, aside from my mom and I both insisting there was. The doctor basically treated us both like we were crazy and said it was physically impossible for there to be a disappearing hole in the mouth.
After that I had horrible anxiety for years. I quit smoking, and developed an OCD-like obsession with washing my hands and checking my throat. That mystery was never solved, and it's honestly a really horrible moment in my life that's taken me years to come to terms with. LL
NOTE: I suggest the witness read 'The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee' by Mike Clelland. I also went through bizarre events involving owls. Lon
**********
UFO Sucks Up Water
Zamboanga Peninsula, southern Philippines. “One early morning last May 1992, in the vicinity of Zamboanga Peninsula in southern Philippines, I saw a disc-like-light which I thought was the planet Venus in the sky. Suddenly it moved going east with an amazing speed then came back to its position. Then the object moved again but in slow speed going to the east. The UFO stopped above a black thick nimbus cloud. Tons of sea water was sucked by a black thin cloud that looked like a hose and became a water spout, then black nimbus cumulus clouds developed within the vicinity. There was a heavy rain after the disappearance of the water spout and the UFO.” TA
Colorful UFO Over Indonesia
“I saw a big unidentified round thing with yellow and orange, blue color light, hovering close to my house in Indonesia. It happened in 1992 in Indonesia. It was a little forest behind our house, the UFO was hovering on top of the forest next to our house. That was for sure a UFO because Indonesia didn’t have such advanced aircraft... not then, not now.” DK
**********
Facebook event announcement: Larry 'Beans' Baxter - Alaska Bigfoot Researcher - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
Hey folks...some of the team members at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research are in the process of scheduling personal / speaking appearances in south central Pennsylvania and north central Maryland. These events will be attended by at least 2 of our investigative team. It can be promoted events, paranormal group meetings, etc. We will NOT charge any appearance fees, but do request that our books and other items be available for sale at the event. I'm interested in your thoughts on this proposal? If you have an event for us to consider, please contact me at 410-241-5974 or my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Truly Outlandish Encounters with Insectoid Mantis Men
New Movie About Fr. Malachi Martin and an Exorcism at Fort Bragg
Signs that aliens have already visited Earth
Futurist Creates Creepy Life-Size Doll of What Office Workers May Look Like in 20 Years
Vatican's 'secret archives' are no longer secret
Eric Mintel - Bucks County Paranormal Investigations - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
**********
Silver State Monsters: Cryptids & Legends of Nevada
A Menagerie of Mysterious Beasts: Encounters with Cryptid Creatures
Supernatural: Meetings with the Ancient Teachers of Mankind
Phantoms & Monsters: Unexplained Encounters
True Bigfoot Horror: The Apex Predator - Monster in the Woods: Cryptozoology: Terrifying, Violent, and True Encounters of Sasquatch Hunting People (Cryptozoology, Sasquatch, Paranormal) (Volume 1)
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved