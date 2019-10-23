Black Humanoid Encountered in DC Suburbs

This happened about 4 years ago. To this day I keep wondering what happened to come across my sister, it was winter time here in the suburbs of Northern Virginia. I live with my family in a neighborhood not far from Washington DC (Dale City) so it's not to say we're in the middle of nowhere. Although, our home is very close to a few decently large wooded parks. One night I was at my then-girlfriend's place up near the city, I got a phone call from my sister around 7pm, which in winter time makes it pretty much night time here. I didn't think anything of it, usually she calls me for random things she needs my insight on. A bit about my sister, ever since she was little she loved horror movies, growing up with her I can tell you first hand that she isn't easily scared, she loves the paranormal.
Alright, so back to the call. I picked up the phone and first thing I realized was her voice breaking up, she was sobbing and could barely talk clearly. Instantly my mind started rushing with horrible thoughts about what could of happened, she kept telling me to come home, as soon as possible. I asked her why? Is everything okay? She wouldn't say, she just kept asking me to come home. Obviously I got in my car and rushed home. The neighborhood is very dim, there aren't many lights, only the few solar powered garden lamps from surrounding homes. As soon as I got home I ran inside, asked her again what happened? And she finally started explaining. About half an hour before she called me, she went outside to grab a few things from her car, again, it was dark out but when the car is unlocked the headlights turn on. When she opened the door to the car, the light was shining from the driveway to the roof of the garage, she noticed it first from inside the car. A short, bipedal, human looking thing, standing on 2 jet-black muscular legs. At first she said she thought it was a raccoon but this would have been obvious to her. But this thing, it scared her to the point of crying, while she was in the car. Her view was obstructed from the rest of the creature, which was crouching, and from what she described, it was scratching at something on the roof. Trying to get in? Maybe, but she wasn't going to stick around to find out. She got out of the car pretending to not have spotted it, this thing...it acted in a seemingly intelligent way. She thought "maybe if I act as if I didn't see it, it will just stay up there and not try to attack or anything" but as she walked behind the car, she heard it stand up right. Startled, she looked directly at it, the whole description she told me was as follows:
-Jet black, smooth dolphin skin like legs and arms.
-5 digit hands and no claws
-Dreadful looking, very dirty fur/hair? Covering it's head/body.
The face, is what was disturbing. The face had 2 shining yellow eyes that glowed from the car's headlights, no nose, just 2 slits. And a very wide mouth with no lips.
She took off when she made eye contact. As soon as she was indoors she called 911 and an officer was dispatched to our house. He looked around back and tried to see if there was any damage or sign of someone climbing the roof, no footprints, no damage. It was all in place. The officer just told us to lock the doors and windows and left. It's not like my sister to be terrified to the point of calling the police. Whatever this thing was though, I can only imagine what it was actually like to witness something like it in real life. To this day, both me and her get extremely uneasy arriving home after dark. X
**********
UFO and a Smashed Window
“I have a little story time. I don't know if it’s much but it’s pretty scary. So one night, my friends and I were having a sleepover and we were playing hide n' seek in the dark. I was going to be the seeker and I was counting, when the floor started to shake at a very fast rate and my friends window shattered all over the floor. We were all extremely scared and terrified. When we looked out the window, there was a very bright purple streak in the sky with a silver spaceship-looking thing in the sky and we all seen it. When we ran to the parents in the house, they didn’t feel the ground shake and didn’t see the “UFO” we saw. All we had was a shattered window. We all never spoke about this since it happened.” MT
**********
Stopped by Police After UFO Sighting
“So when my mom was younger she and her ex were leaving his weekend cottage which was on a hill and there were no houses around, just woods. So they were about to leave and they were putting on their helmets when they saw a huge UFO literally right above that cottage. She said it looked like it was about to land on the roof. It doesn't sound realistic I know, but, hey, my mom's not a liar. So they sat on the motorcycle and stormed off. They were soon stopped by some police officers and they thought it was because their driving was too fast but the officers didn't say anything about the driving, instead, they asked if they saw anything, what were they doing there... they had to show their ID etc. But they haven't said anything about the UFO. When they let them go, they met with their friends and told them what happened, nobody would believe them and they thought they were crazy.” DI
**********
Facebook event announcement: Eric Mintel - Bucks County Paranormal Investigations - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
Hey folks...some of the team members at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research are in the process of scheduling personal / speaking appearances in south central Pennsylvania and north central Maryland. These events will be attended by at least 2 of our investigative team. It can be promoted events, paranormal group meetings, etc. We will NOT charge any appearance fees, but do request that our books and other items be available for sale at the event. I'm interested in your thoughts on this proposal? If you have an event for us to consider, please contact me at 410-241-5974 or my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Bizarre Accounts of Living T-Rexes in Texas
China Executes Prisoners For Organ Transplants
Multiple Supernatural Creatures: Connecting the Dots
Weird Encounters with Mysterious Black Blob Entities
Lost Road Built by Biblical Bad Guy Pontius Pilate Discovered in Jerusalem
Carlyn Beccia - Author / Illustrator / Speaker - Arcane Radio on Podbean
Carlyn Beccia - Author / Illustrator / Speaker - Arcane Radio on YouTube
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
**********
Silent Invasion: The Pennsylvania UFO-Bigfoot Casebook
Astonishing Encounters: Pennsylvania's Unknown Creatures, Casebook 3
Akhenaten to the Founding Fathers: The Mysteries of the Hooked X
The Templar Mission to Oak Island and Beyond: Search for Ancient Secrets: The Shocking Revelations of a 12th Century Manuscript
America: Nation of the Goddess: The Venus Families and the Founding of the United States
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved