Black Eyed Woman Demands 'Let Me In!'

It was a Saturday night around 9pm and no one was home. Everyone had gone out for dinner and I decided to stay home as I felt nauseous (8 months pregnant) and exhausted after having worked 10 hours. I was in my kitchen rummaging through the fridge for a light snack when someone knocked on my front door. This surprised me because my family has keys, they would just open the door right away. Also in my neighborhood, you know not to open the door unless you're expecting company.
The knocking continued. I decided to not answer and they would go away as one would do to solicitors or unwanted company. But no the knocking continued. Now irritated I go to the front door and look out the peephole to see a woman in her 50s just standing there staring down at my welcome mat. Seems harmless I think to myself and stupidly open the door but the screen door is still locked and standing in between her and I. Awkwardly she hasn't looked up and hasn't said a word, so I ask "Can I help you?" And she stays quiet then without any emotion more like monotone she asks if she can use my phone. I said I don't have one because one it didn't seem an emergency and two, people snatch phones and run in my city so I was paranoid. She asked again more demanding to use my phone and then demanded by saying 'Let me in' and looks up at me. Her eyes are solid black and holds her eye contact almost smirking.
I remember about the stories I have read. All of children. But here was this older lady with black eyes. The only way I can describe about how she made me feel is that, I felt threatened. I look away but quickly look back at her eyes, something about them draws you into them. I tell her NO and ask her to leave and begin to slowly close the door but she practically screams 'LET ME IN!' Startled, I turn on the porch light hoping to scare her away.
What she does next confused me to this day. She can clearly see me now and looks down at my pregnant tummy and turns around and walks away. That's it, no looking back, no nothing. I was dumbfounded. UA
'I Saw a Devil Dog'
“I never heard of Dogmen until this last year, but back in the early 80s I saw what I called a devil dog. It was in south Seattle, under the big powerlines that come from the southwest. This thing was black, and very big. I'd seen wolf-mastiff hybrids up close before, and it was BIGGER. It also had red glowing eyes. It was almost completely dark, and it WASN'T eyeshine. It had turned to look at me. I was almost home, so I hurried asking and it kept going. I was born and raised country, and I'm not afraid of animals. That thing didn't feel like an animal. I wondered if it could be something else, having heard about skinwalkers (not by that name, though) through the reading of The Teachings Of Don Juan, by Carlos Castaneda. I think Washington has those, but thankfully I think they are rare. At least I hope so. Had a class B bigfoot encounter between Mt. Rainier and west of Yakima back in '72.” BW
