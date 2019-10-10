Bizarre Cloud Formation in Kentucky

The following images were recently forwarded to me. The incident occurred on October 3, 2019 in an undisclosed location in Kentucky. There was no tornado or unusual weather. Was this some type of 'down burst?' Your thoughts. Lon
Alien Implant in Ear?
“I saw a UFO when I was younger. My sister and I were outside with our dog playing with him and then suddenly the dog just stopped in his tracks. Then we saw a light beam down on us. There was a loudness coming from it. We were shaking and crying but not being able to move to run for help. Then the light disappeared. The dog beat us, running away. We ran home and he was barking out of his mind. My mom asked what was wrong with the dog and we told her what we saw. She said she didn't see it but she heard an extremely loud rumbling sound come over our home and the energy she felt was extremely weird.
I remember everything except that I had a foreign piece of metal in my head. It was found lodged behind my ear drum 19 years later. I had to get an MRI done and when I got on the table, I went under the scanner. One second later, I was screaming at the top of my lungs. The doctors couldn't figure out what was wrong with me. I was crying that my head was ringing and I felt like I was spinning. I was so dizzy it made me throw up. They rushed me into the X-ray room to see what was bothering me. Why did I have a headache so bad and what had made me so sick. The X-ray showed a metal object lodged behind my ear drum. The metal behind my ear drum and the current from the machine sent volts through my body. Doctors said they had never seen anything like that. It was the weirdest thing I had ever experienced. They were able to carefully remove it without any harm to my ear drum but it was very scary. The doctor said from the condition it was in, it was probably in there about 20 years.” SA
