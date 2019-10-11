Bigfoot Observed (1989) in Lineboro, Maryland

Hey, I just saw you on a TV show about Bigfoot and I need to talk to you about what I saw with a friend. I lived in Lineboro, MD outside Manchester on PA/MD line. Please contact me back because I know what I saw and I saw Bigfoot for sure. Call me please. Nobody takes me seriously when I speak of it and I am going nuts about it. This thing was huge and walking with such long strides. Please help me to figure out what it is and have some validation. Nobody takes it serious and it’s extremely serious to me. Thanks for your time. I can meet and tell you about it. CH
NOTE: I called CH today. He and a friend watching a 8 ft. Bigfoot cross a field behind his house on 1989. He has never forgotten the sighting and has experienced ridicule about it. We discussed the area and I informed him of the number of sightings. Very credible account. Lon
**********
Weird Creature in Morton, Texas
Yes my name is CQ in Morton, Texas. Around 9:30 pm on October 10, 2019 I saw something that was white and looked liked it was hopping a little bit. It moved in slow motion. The thing looked at me and stopped. It squatted down and remained there for about three minutes. I shined my flashlight at it and the eyes lit up. Cars would pass and it would squat down. It looked like a big white alien rat or something. It was about the size of a full grown large dog. This is the second time I saw it. It was just weird. It didn't want to be seen. It ran or glided. CQ
**********
It Was Watching Me As Much As I Was Watching It
“I saw a black triangle in Smiths Falls, Ontario about twenty years ago (around 1998). It made no sound at all, no lights, no engines, no wings, sharp edges and it moved like and air hockey puck but very slowly. As it passed over me, I came very close to crapping my pants. I had no time to process what I was looking at and suddenly, as it's centre mass was above me, all the abduction stories I had ever heard flashed through my mind, like I froze to the spot. I didn't wave or jump up and down like I always thought I would. I watched as it slowly slid across the sky, not moving one hair on my body. It was really low. I might have been able to hit it with a rock. It banked slightly on its side, it was thin, I could see the top of it as it drifted out of sight, heading slightly towards Ottawa. I didn't tell anyone but my folks about it for years. There was a very weak reddish glow coming from the sides and the surface of the mass had a faint brick like pattern. On what I though of as the bottom side, there were two rows of faint but larger whitish arrow like marks (like this one from the keyboard >>>>>). I could have walked after it and kept up but I’m still trying to process it to this day. I know I saw. I know what it didn't look like. I felt it knew I had seen it, that it was watching me as much as I was watching it. The worst thing about it now is when other people talk about seeing things, I'm still a skeptic.” DF
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
