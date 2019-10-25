Bigfoot / Military: Growls & Rocks Thrown at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma

“I was stationed at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma for two years, and while I was on field guard duty on a line of self-propelled Howitzers. At approximately 03:30 hrs I was approaching the east end of said line, I was growled at and had a softball sized rock thrown at me when I tried to get whomever it was to identify who they were. I was growled at again so loud and deep that on top of my body vibrating. I could feel my M16A1 weapon vibrating as well. While backing up slowly to get to the tent, to find the other guard to make sure he was okay, and to report the incident to the Commander of the relief. The other guard experienced a similar encounter. We talked it over and decided not to. We didn't want to have them think that we were crazy.” MB
Ft. Lewis Bigfoot Tracks
I was stationed there (Ft. Lewis, WA) many years ago. We were set up in the woods, deployed, with tents adjacent to Highway 7. I was on guard duty that night and didn't get relief, FUBAR, someone forgot.
Anyway, I needed to go to the bathroom and decided to go off into the woods with my shovel. There was snow on the ground and as I went by our tent into the woods, there were large footprints that walked up through the snow and the berry runners (like small blackberry plants, close to ground). The footprints walked up to the tent, then went back into the woods.
Anyway, the footprints had toe prints. They were not the so called "Mickey Mouse" overboots they gave us.
There are a lot of woods there. They did live fire exercises, at least when I was there, shooting artillery into the hillside (we were actually camped one time right up from that hillside and we were quite alarmed to be camped there, you never know if someone miscalculates where a shell ends up landing!
I can't tell you what I saw. I can only speculate. I was really into Bigfoot for a long time before that and was pretty familiar with the footprint casts and such that have been made. PP
NOTE: 'More Than One' Bigfoot Killed at Ft. Lewis, Washington
