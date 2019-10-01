Bigfoot Habituation in Miller County, Arkansas

I recently received the following information:
I have followed sightings since 1976. That year I encountered a creature I believed didn't exist. The first incident I laughed off. My cousin came running into my bedroom one night, and jumped into bed with me, saying something big just walked by the window. I lived in a community called Genoa. It is in Arkansas, not far from Fouke. A very rural community. We had a horse corral right behind our trailer, so I thought she had just seen a shadow from one of the three horses we owned. I just laughed at her, and went back to sleep.
The second incident happened late in May right before school was out. I was in my bedroom studying for finals. My dad came to door of my bedroom, and motioned for me to to be quiet, and follow him. I followed him to his bedroom. He whispered to listen. Through the open window came a loud sound of maybe an elephant with respiratory problems. I spent a lot of time in the woods, and bottoms, and have never heard anything like that. My dad went to get his .357. He was a retired police officer, and I had never seen him afraid. I begged him to not go out. He finally relented.
A couple of nights later I had to go out in the middle of the night to feed a bawling calf. I was standing there feeding the calf, and I noticed our horses standing up against a pine thicket that connected the corral to the pasture. I had the back porch light on, and my eyes were adjusting to the darkness. I could see the reflection from the light. I counted sets of eyes. There should have been three, but there were four. One set was about a foot above the tallest horses head. The were round, and red. My eyes were still adjusting to the darkness, but I could see the outline of what looked like the shape of a huge person. I was in shock. We stood there eyes locked. It was maybe 20 ft from me. I popped the bottle out of the calf's mouth, and backed to the door. I never told my dad, or anyone for years because the creature could have easily gotten to me, and we came to an understanding. It protected our animals in exchange for the food it took from the horse feed, and the garden. I always knew when they were gone because the coyotes would show up again. PC
