Bigfoot Encounter at British Columbia Rest Stop

It was 2008, my family lived in rural Nevada and my dad was a hunting guide and convinced my mom to move up to Alaska. We made the 3000 mile drive along the Alaskan highway through Canada, spending a particularly large amount of time enjoying the Yukon Territory. We had 3 vehicles, all large trucks with trailers full of stuff. If you’ve driven along the Alaskan highway there’s lots of VERY large rest areas. My dad built an enclosure atop his tailgate of the truck, and built a room with windows in it so my brothers and I could hang out and not be strapped into a seat the whole drive.
My dad being an avid hunter had some real trouble getting his 30+ guns through customs into Canada but once we were cleared he kept a 500 caliber revolver (bear protection) in the cab with him.
It was so late I don’t know what time about, but was incredibly dark outside, and we stopped at a rest stop somewhere outside of the Liard Hot Springs, BC area. Give or take 50 miles. I was young.
We were all asleep when all of a sudden we heard several gunshots coming from inside the cab of the truck. My mom was hysterical and the other driver of the other vehicle was outside with a shotgun, my dad and him approached the edge of the cleared rest area, all I could see was a very dense wall of trees.
I didn’t get to see it but when they had parked, the lights were on and illuminating the wall of forest. My dad was just looking ahead when all of a sudden he realized a immensely LARGE figure was standing perfectly still just at the edge of the tree line. He didn’t notice it though until it stepped towards our truck. He recalls its eyes being incredibly green and the reflection of the headlights made its eyes almost glow. My mom and the other driver’s girlfriend were in the portapotty just to left of the trucks, so my dad immediately pulled out the revolver and started shooting as he was terrified the figure was going towards the portapotties. After the first shot was fired he said he’d never seen an animal react so fast and with such ease. I think about this night a lot and figured I’d get the story out there.
Some extras: it was not a bear whatsoever, my dad had been a seasonal traveling hunting guide for a few years at this point and had bagged several, several bears from black to brown to grizzly. We’ve driven that road several times since this night as we’ve been back and forth between Alaska and NV for years since, and have not had another encounter. Still gives me insane chills though. FA
After a few question, the witness stated the following:
My father is a guide. You can’t just trek into the Alaskan wilderness hoping to bag an animal considered “big game” in Alaska. A lot of people die this way. Especially given the people who can actually afford to do this style of hunting are typically very inexperienced with the brutal Alaskan wilderness and many haven’t even bagged a big game animal before.
Many of these trips involve a 4-5 man crew flying out in a tiny float plane into the northern Alaska wilderness for at least a month at a time. So yes, 30+ guns allowed for many different scenarios and options. He also collected some black powder weapons too so it isn’t like he actually takes ALL the weapons. Only what was necessary for protection and whatever needed to bag whatever animal they were going for.
If you aren’t familiar with the bush of Alaska it would be pretty impossible to understand the level of danger you are in just going on one of these trips. People die and go missing ALL the time.
I went on ONE trip with him, I was 12. Let me tell you, worst trip of my life. I carried a .45 sidearm and a 12 gauge with slugs, I wasn’t the one hunting so it was all for protection. I spent the whole time basically sh*tting myself. We were only feet from absolutely massive bull moose and the biggest brown bear I had ever seen. And when the shots are fired at a brown bear, they don’t just drop/run like other animals, they want to f*cking kill. Once the main shooter shoots first shot, there’s a couple seconds of hesitation to see what the animal will do, if it immediately approaches towards you, everyone starts firing. Very scary. I was trampled by a small mama moose just a couple months before this trip so my specific trauma with the big animals was at an all time high too. FA
Silver Pyramid
August 30, 2011 – Houston, Texas: “I believe in UFOs. I saw one stopped in mid air in Houston TX around 19:35 CDT August 30th 2011. It was directly overhead near a very low cloud pattern and the sun reflecting off of it was blinding until it seemed liked it tried to cloak itself and then it took off at an incredible rate of speed westward towards the setting sun. It was huge!!! It was shaped like an actual round plate and had a heat signature omitting from it like the wavy effect caused by a freshly hot paved road. I would like to add that my co- worker, Robert M., who came out to see why I kept yelling "look" over and over again was terrified as it loomed in the sky over head. He saw it from the side and later said it resembled a silver pyramid.” CM
