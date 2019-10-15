Archive: 'Dogman' on Broadway

NEW YORK — No sign remained in the Broadway theater district the next morning following the scenes that were enacted there one night when a maddened beast charged up and down, spreading terror and consternation, causing handsomely gowned women to faint and strong men to leave their cocktails untouched and flee for safety. That lion with the burning tail that broke loose during the Coney Island fire last spring was a tame affair in comparison with the Broadway monster.



The beast is described in the police blotter as a large terrier, but it is evident that the police were anxious to minimise the seriousness of the panic. Hundreds of the witnesses will testify that the animal was at least eight feet tall its foaming mouth and wicked fangs were too terrible for description.



The beast was seen first at Broadway and Forty-second street. With a blood-curdling "Bow. wow!" it rushed up to a beautiful woman as her companion rushed to her assistance and fearlessly planted a kick in the monster’s hind-quarters. 'Ki yi' screamed the wild thing, as it tore off down Broadway. At Fortieth street, two boys, with the foolhardiness of youth, tried to seize the animal by its tail. The beast turned upon them and bayed horribly.



On to Thirty-ninth street, scattering pedestrians right and left, raced the great dog. If dog indeed it was. At the corner it emitted a whine that was even more terrifying than its growl and turned back the way it had come. As the beast ran back, Patrolmen McNamara and Dobbins drew their revolvers. Dobbins shot straight and true, and the monster keeled over in the gutter.



The police have offered no further statements.

Join me as I welcome author, illustrator and speaker Carlyn Beccia to Arcane Radio. Carilyn has recently published 'Monstrous: The Lore, Gore, and Science Behind your Favorite Monsters,' a fascinating encyclopedia of monsters that delves into the history and science behind eight legendary creatures, from Bigfoot and the Kraken to zombies and more. It is a highly visual and fun-to-browse book for children and adults as well. This was Carlyn's 10th published title. She has been the recipient of many prestigious literary and book illustration awards. Her website can be found at www.carlynbeccia.com - This should be a very entertaining show! Join us this Friday, October 18th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com or the direct link at Mixlr - Paranormal King - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com. You are invited to join the Phantoms & Monsters chat & discussion portal at Phantoms & Monsters discussion & chat server, which will be active during the show

Hey folks...I would just like to ask you to consider a donation to Phantoms & Monsters. Yes, I do receive some funds through books and advertising...but it is not always enough to cover expenses - which include my Google advertising costs, Arcane Radio fees, research access to private databases, etc. If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go direct to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. Thanks for your continued support. Lon









Hey folks...some of the team members at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research are contemplating personal / speaking appearances in south central Pennsylvania and north central Maryland. These events will be attended by at least 2 of our investigative team. It can be promoted events, paranormal group meetings, etc. We will NOT charge any appearance fees, but do request that our books and other items be available for sale at the event. I'm interested in your thoughts on this proposal? If you have an event for us to consider, please contact me at 410-241-5974 or my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com

Sir - I would like to pass along a true story told to me by my grandfather when I was a young man. The story involves my great-grandfather, whose name was James McNamara. He was a patrolman in the New York City Police Department. This incident occurred in October of 1911 during the late evening hours.James was assigned to the theater district, in the area of Broadway and 42nd Street. Another patrolman, by the name of Dobbins, was two blocks south on Broadway near 40th Street.Theater goers were walking about and enjoying the 'Great White Way' when suddenly there were screams emanating from an alley-way just below James' position. Both patrolmen ran toward the ruckus, forcing their way through hundreds of fleeing pedestrians.As they reached the alley-way, a tall hairy beast ran out onto Broadway and towards 40th Street. Neither patrolman could believe what they saw. An eight-foot tall wolf with human-like arms and legs, running with skill and speed down the middle of Broadway. Soon the beast was facing a NYC Packard squad car, so it changed direction and moving back towards McNamara and Dobbins. The beast was growling as it moved forward. The patrolmen took positions by a news stand, hiding and waiting for the horrible creature to move before them.Soon the beast was at the entrance of another alley-way near 42nd Street. Both patrolmen pulled their revolvers and took deadly aim. The beast quickly dropped to the gutter. Immediately McNamara and Dobbins surrounded the body as other officers joined them. None of the public was allowed to come within 100 feet of the unknown canine. The body was quickly removed and taken to the mortuary.Both patrolmen were placed on other assignments. The squad was told by their superiors that this was simply mistaken identity an that the deceased was a man in a costume. Of course, that was not the truth.The press was later told that a 'large mad dog' caused the disruption and that none of the public were injured.A few months later, a brief article was published in a Louisiana newspaper (The St. Mary Banner, Franklin, LA) and picked-up by a few other media outlets:**********************************************************************

UNEXPLAINED ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?











You can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved